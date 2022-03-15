Showtime announces 9 PBC shows to run from March through July

Photo by Amanda Westcott/SHOWTIME®

Showtime and Premier Boxing Champions released a nine-date calendar on Tuesday that runs through mid-July, featuring six world title fights, including two unification bouts.

Seven of those events will air live on Showtime, with the other two being Showtime pay-per-views. The pay-per-view cards begin with Errol Spence Jr. unifying his IBF and WBC belts with the WBA title held by Yordenis Ugas on April 16 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Tex., and Gervonta Davis facing Rolando Romero on May 28 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.

The other unification bout will be on May 14, when Jermell Charlo and Brian Castano face off for a second time in Los Angeles to settle their previous draw. The undisputed junior middleweight championship will be at stake.

The calendar kicks off on March 26 with a junior middleweight bout featuring Australian prospect Tim Tszyu making his U.S. against 2012 Olympian Terrell Gausha at The Armory in Minneapolis, Minn., and concludes on July 9 with WBC featherweight titleholder Mark Magsayo making his first defense against mandatory challenger Rey Vargas in San Antonio, Tex.

“It’s a good time to be a boxing fan and SHOWTIME viewer with so many high-level, consequential matchups on our schedule,” said Stephen Espinoza, President of Sports & Event Programming at Showtime Networks Inc. in a press release.

“We continue to grow the sport at every level, from our grassroots series SHOBOX to crowning unified and undisputed champions across boxing’s deepest divisions. When you consider the competitive nature of these fights, the star power of fighters like Errol Spence, Jr., ‘Tank’ Davis, David Benavidez, the Charlo brothers—and the youthful vitality of Stephen Fulton, Jr., Jaron Ennis and Brandun Lee—it’s never been clearer that SHOWTIME is the destination for the most compelling fights and will be for years to come. This SHOWTIME Boxing lineup is hands down the most potent of any network or platform in 2022.”

March 26 – SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING

The Armory, Minneapolis, Minn.

Tim Tszyu vs. Terrell Gausha, junior middleweight Bout

Michel Rivera vs. Joseph Adorno, lightweight bout

Elvis Rodriguez vs. Juan Jose Velasco, junior welterweight (142 pounds) Bout

April 9 – SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING

The Theatre at Virgin Hotels, Las Vegas

Erickson Lubin vs. Sebastian Fundora, WBC junior middleweight interim title

Tony Harrison vs. Sergio Garcia, junior middleweight bout

Kevin Salgado vs. Bryant Perrella, junior middleweight bout

April 16 – SHOWTIME PPV

AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

Errol Spence Jr. vs. Yordenis Ugas, WBC, WBA & IBF welterweight world championship unification

SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING (preceding PPV):

Radzhab Butaev vs. Eimantas Stanionis, WBA welterweight “regular” title bout

Brandun Lee vs. Zachary Ochoa, junior welterweight bout

May 14 – SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING

Los Angeles

Jermell Charlo vs. Brian Castaño II, Undisputed IBF, WBA, WBC & WBO junior middleweight unification

Jaron Ennis vs. Custio Clayton, IBF welterweight eliminator

May 21 – SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING

Phoenix

David Benavidez vs. David Lemieux, super middleweight bout

Yoelvis Gomez vs. Jorge Cota, junior middleweight bout

May 28 – SHOWTIME PPV

Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

Gervonta Davis vs. Rolando Romero, WBA “regular” lightweight title

June 4 – SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING

Minneapolis

Stephen Fulton, Jr. vs. Danny Roman, WBO & WBC junior featherweight titles

David Morrell vs. Kalvin Henderson

June 18 – SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING

Houston

Jermall Charlo vs. Maciej Sulecki, WBC middleweight title

July 9 – SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING

San Antonio

Mark Magsayo vs. Rey Vargas, WBC featherweight title