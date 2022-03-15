Showtime announces 9 PBC shows to run from March through July
Showtime and Premier Boxing Champions released a nine-date calendar on Tuesday that runs through mid-July, featuring six world title fights, including two unification bouts.
Seven of those events will air live on Showtime, with the other two being Showtime pay-per-views. The pay-per-view cards begin with Errol Spence Jr. unifying his IBF and WBC belts with the WBA title held by Yordenis Ugas on April 16 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Tex., and Gervonta Davis facing Rolando Romero on May 28 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.
The other unification bout will be on May 14, when Jermell Charlo and Brian Castano face off for a second time in Los Angeles to settle their previous draw. The undisputed junior middleweight championship will be at stake.
The calendar kicks off on March 26 with a junior middleweight bout featuring Australian prospect Tim Tszyu making his U.S. against 2012 Olympian Terrell Gausha at The Armory in Minneapolis, Minn., and concludes on July 9 with WBC featherweight titleholder Mark Magsayo making his first defense against mandatory challenger Rey Vargas in San Antonio, Tex.
“It’s a good time to be a boxing fan and SHOWTIME viewer with so many high-level, consequential matchups on our schedule,” said Stephen Espinoza, President of Sports & Event Programming at Showtime Networks Inc. in a press release.
“We continue to grow the sport at every level, from our grassroots series SHOBOX to crowning unified and undisputed champions across boxing’s deepest divisions. When you consider the competitive nature of these fights, the star power of fighters like Errol Spence, Jr., ‘Tank’ Davis, David Benavidez, the Charlo brothers—and the youthful vitality of Stephen Fulton, Jr., Jaron Ennis and Brandun Lee—it’s never been clearer that SHOWTIME is the destination for the most compelling fights and will be for years to come. This SHOWTIME Boxing lineup is hands down the most potent of any network or platform in 2022.”
March 26 – SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING
The Armory, Minneapolis, Minn.
Tim Tszyu vs. Terrell Gausha, junior middleweight Bout
Michel Rivera vs. Joseph Adorno, lightweight bout
Elvis Rodriguez vs. Juan Jose Velasco, junior welterweight (142 pounds) Bout
April 9 – SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING
The Theatre at Virgin Hotels, Las Vegas
Erickson Lubin vs. Sebastian Fundora, WBC junior middleweight interim title
Tony Harrison vs. Sergio Garcia, junior middleweight bout
Kevin Salgado vs. Bryant Perrella, junior middleweight bout
April 16 – SHOWTIME PPV
AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas
Errol Spence Jr. vs. Yordenis Ugas, WBC, WBA & IBF welterweight world championship unification
SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING (preceding PPV):
Radzhab Butaev vs. Eimantas Stanionis, WBA welterweight “regular” title bout
Brandun Lee vs. Zachary Ochoa, junior welterweight bout
May 14 – SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING
Los Angeles
Jermell Charlo vs. Brian Castaño II, Undisputed IBF, WBA, WBC & WBO junior middleweight unification
Jaron Ennis vs. Custio Clayton, IBF welterweight eliminator
May 21 – SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING
Phoenix
David Benavidez vs. David Lemieux, super middleweight bout
Yoelvis Gomez vs. Jorge Cota, junior middleweight bout
May 28 – SHOWTIME PPV
Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
Gervonta Davis vs. Rolando Romero, WBA “regular” lightweight title
June 4 – SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING
Minneapolis
Stephen Fulton, Jr. vs. Danny Roman, WBO & WBC junior featherweight titles
David Morrell vs. Kalvin Henderson
June 18 – SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING
Houston
Jermall Charlo vs. Maciej Sulecki, WBC middleweight title
July 9 – SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING
San Antonio
Mark Magsayo vs. Rey Vargas, WBC featherweight title
