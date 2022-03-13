Deonte Brown awarded eighth-round stoppage after Jesus Saracho sustains eye injury

In an all-southpaw matchup between unbeaten lightweights, Deonte Brown of Marietta, Georgia, scored an eighth-round stoppage of Jesus Saracho at the Meydenbauer Center in Bellevue, Washington, on Saturday.

Brown improves to 15-0 (11 knockouts).

Saracho was more effective, outboxing Brown throughout much of the fight. The 20-year-old was accurate with his work whether he was leading or counter punching.

However, early in the eighth round, Saracho was accidentally thumbed in the right eye. Following a five-minute recovery period, Saracho complained that he had no vision on that side and the fight was stopped. Brown was declared the winner by technical knockout.

Entering Round 8, Saracho was up on all three judges’ scorecards.

Saracho, who is originally from Guanajuato, Mexico and now resides in nearby Auburn, falls to 10-1 (9 KOs).

In the co-feature, Jonathan Fierro of Guadalajara, Mexico overcame a knockdown to stop Daniel Bailey in the second round of a clash between unbeaten featherweight prospects.

The 18-year-old Fierro (13-0, 12 KOs) was dropped with a body punch in Round 1, but remained composed throughout the count and fought back when he got to his feet.

Fierro returned the favor in the second round. He focused his attack on the body and dropped Bailey to the canvas. Bailey beat the count but was in no condition to continue, prompting referee Joel Scobie to call a halt at 1:46.

In his previous fight, on November 13, which also marked his U.S. debut, Fierro stopped gatekeeper Victor Ruiz in the opening round.

Bailey, who resides in Miami, Florida, drops to 10-1 (5 KOs).

Super middleweight prospect Richard VanSiclen, who hails from nearby Seattle, improved to 12-0 (6 KOs) by defeating Cameron Sevilla Rivera by eight-round unanimous decision. Scores were 79-73, 79-73, and 77-75.

Sevilla Rivera, who resides in Fife, Washington, drops to 9-7-4 (6 KOs).

