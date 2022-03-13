Yesenia Gomez vs. Kim Clavel is on, April 21, for WBC 108-pound title

Yesenia Gomez vs. Kim Clavel

Yesenia Gomez will defend her WBC female junior flyweight title against unbeaten No. 1 contender Kim Clavel on April 21, it was announced Saturday. The 10-round bout will take place at The Cabaret inside Montreal Casino in Clavel’s hometown of Montreal, Canada.

The card will be co-promoted by Groupe Yvon Michel and Probellum.

Gomez (19-5-3, 6 knockouts), who resides in Cancun, Mexico, most recently fought on October 16 in what should have been a stay-busy bout. Gomez had her hands full against Itzayana Cruz Delgado, winning by majority decision.

The 26-year-old last defended her WBC world title in October 2020, defeating then-unbeaten Mirna Sanchez by unanimous decision. Gomez has made four successful defenses of the WBC title since defeating then-beltholder Esmeralda Moreno in September 2018.

Gomez is unbeaten in her last seven bouts since losing by majority decision to Maria Bautista in September 2017. Win, lose or draw, Gomez’s record includes eight split or majority decisions.

Clavel (15-0, 3 KOs) last fought Friday night, battering Bolivia’s Mariela Ribera Valverde before the fight was stopped after the fourth round. In her previous fight on August 28, Clavel defeated Maria Vargas, of Mexico, by unanimous decision.

The 31-year-old was honored with an ESPY award in 2020 for working non-stop as a registered nurse during the coronavirus pandemic at nursing homes in and around the Montreal area.

Clavel is ranked No. 3 by The Ring at 108 pounds in its female rankings.

