Leigh Wood gets off the floor to knock out Michael Conlan in epic battle

England’s Leigh Wood produced miracle work to get off the floor, survive several rounds of hell, and knock out Belfast’s previously unbeaten Michael Conlan in the 12th round at the Nottingham Arena in Nottingham, England, on Saturday. The official time was 1:25.

Conlan floored the Englishman with a massive left hand at the end of the first round. His superiority in the early sessions was clear and Wood struggled to reach the target. Slowly Wood got himself back into the fight and a savage body attack was having an effect.

A win seemed unlikely, however, until a left hand put Conlan over in the 11th. The Irishman’s corner complained that it was a slip, but there was no such complaint in the 12th. Conlan was caught against the ropes with a sustained volley and went limp before falling over the ring apron and on to the solid floor beneath.

There are still serious concerns for Conlan, who was taken from the arena by paramedics.

Editor’s Note: The WBA title which was on the line in the main event is unrecognized by The Ring. The WBA featherweight titleholder is Leo Santa Cruz.

