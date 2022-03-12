Wood-Conlan undercard: Caoimhin Agyarko and Terri Harper win, Gary Cully stops Miguel Vazquez

Caoimhin Agyarko (ight) attacks Juan Carlos Rubio. Photo by Mark Robinson/ Matchroom Boxing

Unbeaten Belfast middleweight Caoimhin Agyarko scored a 10-round unanimous decision over Mexican southpaw Juan Carlos Rubio at the Nottingham Arena in Nottingham, England, on Saturday. The official scores were 100-90, 100-90 and 98-92.

The bout was largely one-paced, but there was more spite in Agyarko’s work and a sharp right-hand counter was a very effective punch. Rubio, however, was game and stood up to his opponent’s power and aggression throughout.

Agyarko (11-0, 7 knockouts) enjoyed some good moments in the fourth when he connected with a big right hand-left hook combination. The shots carried maximum leverage but Rubio punched straight back and it was clear this would be a long night.

There was more success for Agyarko in the seventh and again Rubio ate up the punishment and even managed to score a solid left of his own. The 23-year-old was in trouble once more in the eighth when Agyarko broke through with a sustained sequences of power punching, but he was unable to secure the finish.

Rubio, who was stopped by Charles Conwell last time out, falls to 18-2 (9 KOs).

Former WBC 130-pound titleholder Terri Harper got back in the win column with a comprehensive 10-round unanimous decision win over Yamila Belen Abellaneda at lightweight. All three judges scored the bout 99-91.

The 25-year-old Harper (13-1-1, 6 KOs) was coming off a fourth-round stoppage loss to Alycia Baumgardner in November. She was in serious need of a confidence builder after losing her world title in such devastating fashion and proved to be levels above Abellaneda.

Despite sustaining a nasty vertical cut above her right eye, this was a comfortable enough win for Harper, who will now campaign full-time at 135 pounds.

Argentina’s Abellaneda falls to 13-5-1 (3 KOs).

Irish lightweight Gary Cully produced a career-best victory in scoring a fifth-round knockout over veteran and former world titleholder Miguel Vazquez. The official time of the stoppage was 0:41.

Cully was sharp from the opening bell and the 35-year-old Vazquez struggled with the younger man’s southpaw stance and wingspan.

A quick left-hand counter from Cully stopped the Mexican dead in his tracks in the third and forced him to touch down, prompting referee Steve Gray to administer a count. Another left hand had Vazquez woozy in the fourth and a follow-up assault forced him to cover up against the ropes. The writing was on the wall in the fifth and another left put Vazquez down for the count.

Vazquez, who made six successful defenses of the IBF title between 2010 and 2014, drops to 44-11 (17 KOs). The 26-year-old Cully improves to 14-0 (8 KOs).

Former two-weight world titleholder Erica Anabella Farias won a 10-round majority decision over previously unbeaten prospect Sandy Ryan at welterweight. One judge scored the bout 97-93 for Ryan, but order was restored with 97-94, 95-94 cards in favor of the visitor.

Farias (27-5, 10 KOs), 37, was perceived to be on the downside of her career, having lost her previous three fights. However, those setbacks were on points against pound-for-pound stars Jessica McCaskill (twice) and Mikaela Mayer in world title fights.

The 28-year-old Ryan (3-1, 2 KOs) was a decorated amateur, but she’s very still very much a work in progress as a pro.

Naturally smaller, Farias was unable to hurt her opponent, but the Argentinian landed sharp combinations in almost every round.

Even a harsh point deduction for Farias in the final round wasn’t enough to swing the bout in favor of the home fighter.

Tom Gray is managing editor for Ring Magazine. Follow him on Twitter: @Tom_Gray_Boxing