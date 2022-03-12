Jaime Munguia says Jermall Charlo clash is close to a reality

Middleweight contender Jaime Munguia

The clash between WBC middleweight titleholder Jermall Charlo and Jaime Munguia is becoming more a reality with each passing day.

Munguia announced Thursday evening that a clash against Charlo is close to being finalized.

“We are 80-90 percent [to finalizing the fight with Jermall Charlo],” said Munguia on the “No Puedes Jugar Boxeo” podcast, in response to host Ernesto Amador asking how close to 100 percent a fight against Charlo was from being finalized.

“We’re very excited,” continued Munguia. “It’s a great challenge but I’m excited and eager to fight the best.”

Munguia’s announcement and subsequent rumors of a proposed fight against Charlo over the last several days have prompted the WBO to remove Munguia from its rankings. Munguia is the mandatory challenger to Charlo’s WBC title and the WBO title.

BoxingScene’s Keith Idec posted a tweet that June 18 is the possible date the fight could take place.

Charlo vs. Munguia is a highly-anticipated clash between two unbeaten middleweights. Charlo and Munguia are also ranked Nos. 2 and 4 by The Ring at 160 pounds, respectively.

Munguia (39-0, 31 knockouts), who resides in Tijuana, Mexico, stopped previously-unbeaten D’Mitruis Ballard in the third round of his most recent bout on February 19. The win over Ballard took place over three months after Munguia defeated gatekeeper Gabriel Rosado by unanimous decision.

The 25-year-old is co-promoted by Golden Boy Promotions and Zanfer Boxing and is trained by former world champion Erik Morales.

Charlo (32-0, 22 KOs), who resides in Houston, Texas, defeated Juan Macias Montiel by unanimous decision in his most recent bout on June 19. The victory took place almost nine months after Charlo defeated Sergey Derevyanchenko by unanimous decision.

The 31-year-old has successfully defended his WBC title belt four times. He and twin brother Jermell Charlo, The Ring Magazine junior middleweight champion, both fight under the Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) banner.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter @FSalazarBoxing.