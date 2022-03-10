British Boxing Board of Control downgrade Taylor-Catterall judge, Ian John-Lewis

Photo by Lawrence Lustig

Following an internal review of the scoring of the Josh Taylor v Jack Catterall contest by all three appointed judges, the Stewards of the Board decided to call Mr. Ian John-Lewis to appear before them to explain his returned card.

Having considered Mr. Ian John-Lewis’ explanation, the Stewards of the Board decided to downgrade Mr. John-Lewis from an A Star Class to an A Class Official.

Whilst the Board were satisfied that Mr. John-Lewis’ scorecard (114-111 Taylor) did not affect the overall result of the contest, the Stewards of the Board did have issue with his margin.

As the regulatory body for the Sport in Great Britain the British Boxing Board of Control continue to improve and maintain the high quality and consistency in scoring by our licensed officials. As such, the Stewards of the Board have further decided that in addition to each A Star Class Official being evaluated after each bout, as per current procedure, they will now also be subject to a separate individual annual review.

Finally, the British Boxing Board of Control have contacted the WBO, WBC, IBF and WBA supporting Jack Catterall to be made mandatory challenger for each or all Championship Sanctioning Bodies.

Press release issued by the British Boxing Board of Control.