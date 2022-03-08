Former three-time world amateur champ Mary Spencer signs with Eye of the Tiger

Photo by Melissa Renwick/ Toronto Star via Getty Images

News reached The Ring that popular Canadian female middleweight Mary Spencer has signed for Eye of The Tiger.

Hopes are high that by the time Spencer (3-0, 2 knockouts) has half a dozen fights that she can compete for a world title. She will make her Eye of Tiger debut on the undercard of their March 26 event.

The 37-year-old is a three-time amateur world champion (2005, 08 and 10), a 2011 Pan-Am games gold medalist, and an eight-time national champion. She had aspirations of adding Olympic gold, but lost to Li Jinzi in the quarter finals of the London 2012 games.

As an amateur, Spencer won two out of three fights against reigning WBC/ WBO super middleweight titleholder Franchon Crews Dezurn and lost twice to multi-weight world champ Claressa Shields.

Camille Estephan of Eye of The Tiger is looking forward to working with his newest acquisition.

“When the chance came to sign Mary, it was something we had to do,” said Estephan, who promotes heavyweight sensation Arslanbek Makhmudov, super middleweight puncher David Lemieux, and rising star Christian Mbilli.

“She was a very successful amateur, and I think she can definitely win a world title. I am excited to work with her and help her achieve her dream of becoming a world champion.”

Spencer is looking forward to showcasing her ability on the big stage.

“Women’s boxing is on fire right now and I’m excited to show Canadian fans what women can do,” she said. “I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to team up with the best promoter in the country to showcase my ability to box, fight and entertain.”

Questions and/or comments can be sent to Anson at [email protected] and you can follow him on Twitter @AnsonWainwright