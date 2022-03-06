Mauricio Lara stops Emilio Sanchez in three all-action rounds

Mauricio Lara - Photo by Dave Thompson

SAN DIEGO – Mauricio Lara played with fire during his all-out war against Emilio Sanchez Saturday night. He was able to not get burned before ending matters with a highlight-reel knockout in the co-featured bout to the Roman Gonzalez-Julio Cesar Martinez fight on Saturday.

The featherweight contender, ranked No. 3 by The Ring, emphatically knocked out Sanchez at the end of round 3 before a raucous crowd at Pechanga Arena.

Lara, who resides in Mexico City, improves to 24-2-1 (17 knockouts).

Both fighters let their hands go from the opening seconds of the first round, standing in the pocket and trading combinations. Midway through the round, Lara landed a sweeping right hand that dropped Sanchez to the canvas. Sanchez was able to beat the count and fought back, but would get clipped with counter left hooks and right crosses.

Lara continued to batter Sanchez in the second round, stunning him with more hooks and crosses to the head.

Sanchez was able to find success in the third round, being first and landing his share of punches to the head. Towards the end of the round, a shot to the body hurt Lara, who backed up against the ropes. Sanchez followed up, forcing Lara to hold, prompting both fighters to fall to the canvas.

After getting admonished by referee Ray Corona, Lara hurt Sanchez to the head. Sanchez staggered across the ring. Lara chased Sanchez into a corner, where he unleashed a left hook to the head, dropping Sanchez flat onto his back. Corona immediately called off the fight at 2:59.

Lara is coming off a knockout win and a technical draw against former IBF titleholder Josh Warrington. Lara hopes a fight could be made soon with Warrington, telling The Ring earlier this week that it is personal between the two.

Sanchez, who resides in the Los Angeles suburb of Pacoima, drops to 19-2 (12 KOs). The 27-year-old had won his previous four fights after losing by knockout to gatekeeper Eugene Lagos in March 2018.

