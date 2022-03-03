Alexis Rocha-Blair Cobbs set to meet on March 19 in Los Angeles

Welterweight prospects Alexis Rocha and Blair Cobbs are set to meet on March 19, Golden Boy Promotions announced Wednesday afternoon.

The 10-round bout will take place at the Galen Center on the campus of the University of Southern California in Los Angeles and will precede the main event between unbeaten welterweight contenders Vergil Ortiz Jr. and Michael McKinson.

Both fights will stream live on DAZN (8:30 p.m. ET/ 5:30 p.m. PT).

The clash between Rocha and Cobbs is a crossroads bout between two of the top young welterweights that fight under the Golden Boy Promotions umbrella. The winner will move forward toward contender status and bigger opportunities.

“Both Alexis and Blair are shining stars in the Golden Boy stable,” said Chairman and CEO Oscar De La Hoya. “They have grown up here; we have developed their careers, and now they are ready for the next big challenge. I am excited to see what they will both do in the ring, and I feel that on March 19 we will see a new star emerge.”

Rocha (18-1, 12 knockouts), who resides in Irvine, California, last fought on November 13, when he knocked out Jeovanis Barraza of Colombia in nine rounds. He has won his last two bouts since suffering his only loss as a pro at the hands of Rashidi Ellis in October 2020.

The 24-year-old southpaw is confident that he can be the first fighter to defeat Cobbs and take a significant step forward in a very competitive welterweight division.

“I know what is expected of me at this stage of my career; I’m expected to knock people out,” said Rocha, who is the younger brother of former world title challenger and junior featherweight contender Ronny Rios. “I own and embrace that expectation. I know Blair and have watched him develop. He’s a good fighter, but I am confident I will win in explosive fashion. He’s a southpaw and I’ve sparred with the best southpaws in the world, from (Manny) Pacquiao to (Ring Magazine junior welterweight champion) Josh Taylor. I’m ready for this fight.”

Cobbs (15-0-1, 10 KOs), who resides in Las Vegas, stopped former fringe contender Brad Solomon in the fifth round of his last bout, on June 19. The victory over Solomon came over 16 months after he won a split decision over Samuel Kotey Neequaye.

The flamboyant Cobbs is not overlooking Rocha, but believes he has the tools to become the next top fighter at 147 pounds.

“This is my moment to prove that I am a fighter to be feared in the welterweight division,” said Cobbs, who has stopped five of his last seven opponents. “I am ready for this challenge and can assure all my West Coast and East Coast fans that I am here to win and make a name for myself.”

