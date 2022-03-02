Canelo Alvarez and Dmitry Bivol face off, Reynoso gets Ring’s TOTY award at presser

Saul Canelo Alvarez and Dmitry Bivol face off for the first time at the Sheraton Hotel in San Diego, California ahead of their May 7, 2022 bout. Photo by Ed Mulholland/Matchroom.

As fast as Canelo’s new blue Bugatti coupe, and as soft as the breeze it leaves behind.

That’s how the first press conference featuring Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez and Dmitry Bivol came and went in San Diego on March 2nd. A short, no-frills, to-the-point event with both fighters promising an exciting evening on the return of Canelo to the light-heavyweight division, slated to happen in Las Vegas on May 7th.

“I believe in my skills, and when I come into the ring I believe in my victory. I look forward to May 7th” said Dmitry Bivol on his trip to the dais. Bivol (19-0, 11 knockouts) will be risking his WBA trinket in the fight, scheduled to take place at the T-Mobile Arena.

Bivol’s remarks were followed by a special moment in which Matchroom top executive Eddie Hearn presented Eddy Reynoso with a plaque to honor him as The Ring Magazine’s 2021 Trainer of the Year.

“I’ve never known a team of people that are so willing to fight literally anybody in the sport of boxing. Never ducked a challenge, always faced champion after champion,” said Hearn in his introduction of Reynoso, who took to the microphones to express his gratitude and to give his thoughts on the impending fight.

“We will be ready to make Canelo’s legacy grow even more, in a tough division,” said Reynoso. “The best pound-for-pound fighter in the world wants to continue being the best, and we are ready to continue proving it.”

“I am excited for this year. I am going to work hard and do my best in the ring,” said Alvarez (57-1, 37 KOs), current super middleweight Ring champion and rated No. 1 at pound-for-pound by the magazine as well, in his turn at the center of the stage. “I like challenges, they make me feel alive. I like a really good challenge, and I have a very good fighter in front (of me). I am excited.”