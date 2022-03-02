Ryan Garcia-Emmanuel Tagoe press conference quotes

Photo by Tom Hogan/ Golden Boy Promotions

LOS ANGELES, CA (March 1, 2022) – Ryan Garcia (21-0, 18 KOs) of Victorville, CA and Jamestown, Ghana’s Emmanuel “The Gameboy” Tagoe (32-1, 15KOs) hosted their kick-off press conference, today, in Los Angeles at Golden Boy Headquarters. The fighters were onsite alongside Oscar De La Hoya, Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy, and DAZN’s Executive Vice President, Joe Markowski, to discuss their upcoming 12-round lightweight battle on April 9. The fight is set to take place at San Antonio’s Alamodome, live, worldwide on DAZN.

Tickets for Garcia vs. Tagoe go on sale today and are priced at $250, $150, $100, $75, and $40, not including applicable facility fees. Tickets will be available for purchase at Ticketmaster.com or in-person at the Alamodome Box Office, Monday through Friday, from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. CT.

Below are what the attendees had to say today:

RYAN GARCIA, LIGHTWEIGHT CONTENDER:

“I’m very excited, it’s been a long time. Tagoe is a legitimate contender, I have nothing but respect for him. He has a big opportunity here, he’s been looking for a tough fight, a fight that will make or break him; and I am looking forward to a dog fight if it happens to be one.

“I am definitely not looking past him, whether people think he is a good contender or not, and I respect him and I know this will be a good fight.

“I have been boxing my whole life. I know what it takes. I know the discipline you need, the sacrifices you have to make. What makes me feel confident is all the experience I have in the ring; over 200 amateur fights, 21 professional, been in some top training camps. I feel very comfortable and confident. I know whomever is in front of me, it will not be easy, that’s for sure. If it’s a quick or a long fight, I am ready for whatever.”

EMMANUEL TAGOE, LIGHTWEIGHT CONTENDER:

“I want to thank my promoter Lou DiBella and manager Peter Khan for giving me this opportunity to showcase myself to everyone. I know people don’t know me, but after this fight, people are going to ask, who is this guy!?

“I know Ryan Garcia, I respect him a lot as a good boxer but he is not my style.”

OSCAR DE LA HOYA, CHAIRMAN AND CEO OF GOLDEN BOY:

“For Tageo, to lose his professional debut and have an undefeated record after that for many years, shows that he has tasted defeat but he doesn’t want to taste it again which makes him very very dangerous.

“Ryan has been off for 15 months and we are glad that he is back. He is healthy, he is ready to go, but he knows that this is not a walk in the park.

“Ghana has some amazing boxing history with Azumah Nelson and Ike Quartey. I know it’s going to be a really good fight. I know both guys are going to be ready, both guys are going to get into the ring with nothing to lose and with everything to lose. If there is someone who knows fighters like to Tageo, it’s me. I can see it in his eyes.”

JOE MARKOWSKI, DAZN EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT:

“Ryan is a longtime DAZN fighter who moves the needle in a way that many fighters don’t. We applaud your bravery for speaking about your struggles, and we are delighted you are healthy and ready to fight on DAZN

“Ryan starts off some amazing content on DAZN, this fight is not going to be a walk in the park. My friend Lou DiBella has been talking to me about Emmanuel Tagoe for some time. Those of you that know Lou, when he talks you have to listen. But he has been talking about this matchup for a while and we are excited to be hosting it.”

SPECIAL STATEMENT FROM LOU DIBELLA, PRESIDENT OF DIBELLA ENTERTAINMENT:

“Hi everyone. Ryan Garcia is one of boxing’s most talented young stars and it’s good for the sport to have him back. I want to commend Ryan on his candor and mental health advocacy. I think his honesty will help a lot of people in battling the stigma associated with mental health care. I want to thank Ryan and Golden Boy Promotions for giving Emmanuel Tagoe, yet another talented, hungry fighter from Ghana, an opportunity to show his talents on the world stage. With Ryan’s immense popularity, he and his promoter could have come back against anyone. In Tagoe, they chose a legitimate and dangerous contender, who has won his last 32 fights. Emmanuel isn’t an easy touch; he’s a real threat. I applaud Ryan and Golden Boy Promotions for seeking this kind of challenge and I look forward to a great fight on April 9.”

