Australia’s Tim Tszyu set to make his US debut on March 26 against Terrell Gausha

Photo courtesy of Sky Sports

The United States debut of Tim Tszyu will likely take place on March 26.

The unbeaten junior middleweight contender will face Terrell Gausha at The Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota, a source confirmed to The Ring Monday afternoon. The 10-round bout will headline a three-bout ‘Showtime Championship Boxing’ telecast.

According to the source, Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) originally had planned a ‘PBC on FOX’ telecast that same day.

Tszyu (20-0, 15 knockouts), who resides in the Sydney, Australia suburb of Rockdale, is ranked No. 5 by The Ring. He is the mandatory challenger to the WBO title, which is held by Brian Castaño of Argentina.

The Tszyu-Gausha fight was originally scheduled to take place one week prior on a Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) card at Crypto.com Arena (formerly known as Staples Center) in Los Angeles, California. The card, which was to air live on a Showtime telecast, was canceled about two weeks ago after Castaño withdrew from the fight after reportedly suffering a biceps tear during training camp.

There was talk of Tszyu replacing Castaño or him facing the next available contender for the WBO interim world title, but those plans fell through.

In his last bout on November 17, Tszyu defeated Japan’s Takeshi Inoue by unanimous decision. The win over Inoue came over four months after the 27-year-old stopped Steve Spark in round 3. Tszyu also has knockout wins over former world welterweight titleholder Jeff Horn and world middleweight title challenger Dennis Hogan.

Gausha (22-2-1, 11 KOs), who resides in Encino, California, stopped Jamontay Clark in round 2 of his last bout on March 13 of last year. The win over Clark took place almost six months after losing by unanimous decision to Erickson Lubin.

Other notable bouts for the 2012 U.S. Olympian are a split-decision draw against Austin Trout in 2019 and a unanimous decision loss to Erislandy Lara in 2017.

Also on the card, Michel Rivera of the Dominican Republic will face Joseph Adorno in a clash of unbeaten lightweight prospects.

Rivera (22-0, 14 KOs), who now resides in Miami, Florida and is promoted by Sampson Lewkowicz, defeated Argentina’s Jose Matias Romero by unanimous decision in his last bout on October 30. In his previous fight on July 3, the 23-year-old overcame a knockdown to knock out Jon Fernandez of Spain.

Adorno (14-0-2, 12 KOs) was scheduled to face Iron Alvarez this past Saturday in Orlando, Florida, but the fight fell through the day before after Adorno failed to make the contract weight. The 22-year-old from Allentown, Pennsylvania was released from his contract with Top Rank after his majority decision draw against Jamaine Ortiz on April 24.

Hard-hitting junior middleweight prospect Yoelvis Gomez (5-0, 5 KOs) of Cuba will square off against Mexico’s Jorge Cota (30-5, 27 KOs) in a 10-round bout.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter at FSalazarBoxing