Oleksandr Usyk enlists in Ukrainian territorial defense unit against Russian invasion

The holder of three heavyweight titles has just picked up arms against invading Russian forces.

Oleksandr Usyk has enlisted in the Kyiv Territorial Defense unit, setting aside preparations for his proposed rematch against Anthony Joshua, whom he defeated in September to lift the WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight titles.

Usyk (19-0, 13 knockouts), who is rated no. 2 pound for pound by The Ring, was pictured holding a large assault rifle alongside three other soldiers. The 35-year-old Usyk has been outspoken since last Thursday, when Russian forces invaded Ukraine. Usyk addressed Vladimir Putin in an Instagram video, calling on the Russian President to cease the military offensive.

“You can stop this war. Please just sit down and negotiate it with us without claims,” said Usyk on Saturday.

“Our kids, wives, grannies are hiding in the basements. We are here in our own country, we cannot do it any other way. We are defending. Stop this war, stop it. No war.”

The Russian invasion has spurred Ukrainians from all walks of life to the frontlines, including former heavyweight champions Vitali and Wladimir Klitschko. Vitali Klitschko, 50, is the mayor of Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital which is home to 3 million people. Wladimir Klitschko, the 45-year-old who reigned atop the division from 2006 to 2015, had enlisted in the Ukrainian reserve military earlier in the month in advance of the invasion.

Vasiliy Lomachenko, whose father Anatoly trains Usyk, announced Sunday that he had enlisted in the Terror Defense Battalion of his hometown, Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi. Lomachenko, a former three division champion, is rated no. 8 pound for pound by The Ring.

Artem Dalakian, the only other current world titleholder from Ukraine, told The Ring on Monday that he is safe amid the invasion. Dalakian (21-0, 15 KOs) of Kyiv has defended the title five times since winning the belt in 2018.

All four of the major boxing sanctioning bodies vowed Saturday to withhold sanctioning any boxing events in Russia for the duration of the Russian invasion.

A first round of talks between Ukrainian and Russian delegations on Monday failed to produce a ceasefire agreement, as the Ukrainian death toll rose to 352 civilians, the country’s health ministry said Sunday. Approximately half a million residents have fled the country, according to the United Nations. Economic sanctions sent the ruble, Russia’s form of currency, into a tailspin, dropping its value 30 percent against the dollar, making it worth less than one U.S. cent.

Ryan Songalia has written for ESPN, the New York Daily News, Rappler, Vice and The Guardian, and holds a Master’s degree from the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism. He can be reached at [email protected]