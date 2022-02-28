Erik Bazinyan takes on Reinaldo Paniagua on Thursday to kick off an ambitious year

Erik Bazinyan - Photo by Vincent Ethier - Eye of the Tiger

Rising super middleweight Erik Bazinyan will defend his NABF title for the first time against once-beaten Reinaldo Paniagua at the Casino de Montreal on Thursday.

Bazinyan, who is from Yerevan, Armenia but is now based in Montreal, is expecting his Mexican opponent to bring the fight to him.

“He is a good, young boxer with a good record,” Bazinyan (26-0, 20 knockouts) told The Ring. “He is a Mexican boxer with Mexican style and I think he will try make a good fight.

“I have more experience to handle him, and I know what I have to do to win.”

The 26-year-old, who trains under the watchful eye of Marc Ramsay, hopes this fight is the start of a strong year that will allow him to break into the upper echelons of the 168-pound division.

“We already have four fights planned,” he said. “[We] will start successfully with March 3rd.

“[The] super middleweight division is very hot right now. I see myself facing a top fighter this year. I’m ready for big fights and everyone will see me there soon.”

Camille Estephan, of Eye of the Tiger Management, is ready to let his fighter off the leash.

“We feel Erik is ready to make the final push to put himself in the big fights at super middleweight,” said the promoter. “He’s 109-1 in amateurs and 26-0 in the pros, he’s had a great path to become a champion for a long time.

“We want to give him three to four fights this year and hopefully get him in a position of an elimination bout for a major title.”

Paniagua turned professional in 2016. He won his first nine before tasting defeat. The 23-year-old power-puncher has reeled off eight consecutive wins since to take his record to 17-1 (16 KOs).

