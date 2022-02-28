David Diamante returns to announcing March 5 for first time since serious motorcycle accident

David Diamante announcing during Joseph Parker vs. Dereck Chisora II in the United Kingdom.

David Diamante is known for his catchphrase “The fight starts now!” For Diamante, the fight continues on March 5.

The dreadlocked ring announcer from New York will return to the center ring for the first time since since being critically injured in a motorcycle accident. Diamante announced Monday that he will return to action for the Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez vs. Julio Cesar Martinez card that will be broadcasted on DAZN from the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, Calif.

“Going through the ropes – as physically challenging as it will be – will mean more to me than you can imagine,” wrote Diamante, 50, on his Facebook page.

Diamante suffered a fractured spine in four places, plus multiple broken ribs and a severe injury when his motorcycle slammed into a parked van on December 20, 2021 in his home borough of Brooklyn. A bone penetrated his spine, leaving him less than two millimeters from causing paralysis. He underwent five hours of surgery, during which nine screws and multiple rods had to be inserted in his spine to stabilize it.

“My back is basically metal,” Diamante told Sports Illustrated.

He says he’s been learning how to walk again, and says that simple tasks like putting on socks, sitting in a chair and carrying groceries are now a challenge.

Despite the injuries, Diamante has found a reason to be hopeful.

“I’m still learning my new normal. I’m recovering and growing in the process. Learning how to walk again despite the intense pain has been one of the most significant accomplishments of my life,” said Diamante, who has been the ring announcer for Matchroom Boxing since 2018, and previously worked as the announcer for the Brooklyn Nets basketball team.

“I took myself off social media because my condition was extraordinarily painful. More importantly, I needed to focus fully on the healing process during this critical time of recovery. I promised that I would recover from this injury faster than anyone ever had. And I meant it.”

The March 5 fight will be the first time Diamante has announced a fight since working the Joseph Parker vs. Dereck Chisora rematch on December 18 in Manchester, England.