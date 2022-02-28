Andres Campos halts Javier Martinez in four, ends bout with brutal body shot

Photo by Antonio Avilab

Andres Campos fulfilled his goal of becoming the first fighter from Chile to win a pro fight in Argentina. His next goal is to become a legit contender at 112 pounds later this year.

Campos scored a vicious one-punch, fourth-round knockout victory over Javier Martinez on Sunday night at the Hotel Las Clavelinas in Buenos Aires. Campos, who resides in the Chilean capital of Santiago, improves to 12-0 (3 knockouts).

The shorter Campos was the aggressor from the opening bell, closing the distance and landing combinations to head and body. Martinez began letting his hands go in Round 2 and found a home for the left hook.

But with over a minute gone in Round 4, Campos unleashed a vicious left hook to the body the dropped Martinez to his knees. The stricken fighter lay on his back, wincing in pain as referee Mario Gonzalez counted him out at 1:26.

This was an impressive performance from the 25-year-old Campos. He’d stayed busy during the pandemic, training alongside and sparring with Andrew and Jason Moloney in Las Vegas.

Tony Tolj, who manages both Campos and the Moloney brothers, told The Ring last week that the Argentinian puncher could return to the ring as early as April.

Martinez, who resides in Los Cordobas, Colombia, falls to 12-6 (6 KOs). He has now lost his last three fights.

In the co-feature, junior welterweight Eduardo Estela of Montevideo, Uruguay, improved to 12-1 (8 KOs) by stopping Buenos Aires’ Daniel Combi (9-6, 1 KO). Estela dropped Combi in the second and third rounds before the fight was stopped in the sixth.

In a clash of featherweights, Laureano Ubeido (8-0, 5 KOs) stopped Alexis Sicilia (5-7, 2 KOs) in the fourth round.

The card was promoted by Chino Maidana Promotions and was streamed live on ESPN Knockout.

Francisco A. Salazar can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter @FSalazarBoxing