To Be The Best Addendum: From Baby Arizmendi to Diego Corrales

Corrales never wanted to take it easy, and he paid a heavy price for his warrior's mentality. Photo by Tom Casino-SHOWTIME

The process of researching and compiling results for the Centennial study of rankings in the pages of The Ring meant going far beyond the competitors whose final evaluations placed them in the top 100. As noted in the introduction to the original article that appeared in the February 2022 issue, over 1400 careers were evaluated and an additional pool of fighters who finished in the top 100 of one of the scored categories just missed the final cut. Interested readers will find their results against the rankings in this addendum, listed alphabetically, and presented on RingTV.com in a multi-part series.

The editing process for the addendum continued following the submission of the top 100 and yielded a handful of additional corrections that might have slightly altered the rankings in the scored categories, potentially slightly reordering the final 100. Those will be incorporated into any future revisions or expansions of this research.

As the addendum will show, 100 places was simply not enough to capture all of the great fighters who have moved in and out of the rankings in The Ring. The addendum won’t capture everyone who remains but should further insights into just how many special careers there have been through the years.

A-C

The first portion of the addendum features battlers spanning from the early days of Ring’s rankings and the early days of the 21st century. Baby Arizmendi had a notable series with the great Henry Armstrong, winning the first two of what would be five fights. Readers will also find highlighted a fighter at his best with the lightweight title on the line, Joe Brown; the span of accomplishments for Thailand’s exceptional Chartchai Chionoi; and the victor of arguably the greatest fight of the 2000s so far, Diego Corrales. Bantamweight great Panama Al Brown suffered in this study from several losses over the bantamweight limit, an example of where the math couldn’t capture a full picture. Brown is largely recalled as one of the great bantamweights of all time. Also included here are the results for a man Eddie Futch once said might have been the best he ever saw, Charley Burley.

[Editor’s note: An asterix by a result means The Ring title was on the line. A minus by an opponent’s ranking means the opponent was rated in the weight class below the fighter, a plus by an opponent’s rankings means the opponent was rated in the weight class above the fighter; two minuses means two weight classes lighter, two pluses means two weight classes heavier, etc.]

Baby Arizmendi

Career Record: 88-26-14, 10 No Decisions (20 KOs, 4 KOBY)

First Ring Ranking: #5 Featherweight (March 1932)

Last Ring Ranking: #4 Lightweight (April 1941)

Record vs. Ring-rated Opponents: 16-19-9 (1 KOBY)

Ring Magazine Championships: None

Scoring Results:

Fidel LaBarba W 10 – (2) – 126 – 02/32

Speedy Dado W 10 – (1-) – 118 – 03/32

Speedy Dado L 10 – (3-) – 118 – 04/32

Young Tommy W 10 – (3-) – 118 – 05/32

Newsboy Brown W 10 – (4) – 118 – 07/32

Newsboy Brown L 10 – (4) – 118 – 08/32

Tommy Paul W 10 – (4+) – 126 – 10/32

Newsboy Brown W 10 – (4) – 118 – 11/32

Varias Milling D 10 – (UR) – 126 – 12/32

Speedy Dado W 10 – (1-) – 118 – 03/33

[Freddy Miller L 10 – (2) – 126

Young Tommy L 10 – (6-) – 118 – 04/33]

Freddy Miller W 10 – (4) – 126 – 07/33

[Clever Sison L 10 – (UR) – 126

Baby Palmore W10 – (8-) – 118 – 08/33]

Eddie Shea W 10 – (8) – 126 – 12/33

Eddie Shea W 10 – (8) – 126 – 01/34

Tony Canzoneri L 10 – (1+) – 135 – 04/34

Mike Belloise UD 15 – (3) – 126 – 10/34

Henry Armstrong UD 12 – (6) – 126 – 02/35

Rodolfo Casanova L 12 – (5) – 126 – 07/35

Fillo Echevarria L 10 – (UR) – 126 – 08/35

Lou Ambers L 10 – (1+) – 135 – 03/36

Phil Baker D 10 – (10+) – 135 – 05/36

Pablo Dano W 10 – (4-) – 118 – 06/36

Frankie Covelli D 9 – (UR) – 126 – 07/36

Henry Armstrong L 10 – (4) – 126 – 09/36

Frankie Covelli D 10 – (UR+) – 126 – 11/36

Frankie Wallace D 10 – (UR) – 135 – 01/37

[Jimmy Vaughn L 10 – (UR) – 135

Wally Hally L 10 – (UR) – 135 – 05/37]

Henry Armstrong L 10 – (C) – 126 – 05/38

Lou Ambers D 10 – (C) – 135 – 07/38

Henry Armstrong L 10 – (C) – 147/135 – 02/39

Lou Ambers TKO BY 11 – (1) – 135 – 04/39

Eddie Marcus D 8 – (UR) – 135 – 07/39

Sammy Angott L 10 – (1) – 135 – 12/39

George Latka L 10 – (10) – 135 – 05/40

Sammy Angott D 10 – (1) – 135 – 08/40

Chief Evening Thunder L 10 – (UR) – 135 – 10/40

Jackie Callura D 10 – (UR-) – 126 – 11/40

George Latka W 10 – (6) – 135 – 01/41

Toby Vigil W 10 – (6) – 135 – 03/41

Red Green L 10 – (UR) – 135 – 04/41

Benny Bass

Career Record: 158-29-6, 46 No Decisions, 2 No Contests (72 KOs, 2 KOBY)

First Ring Ranking: #5 Featherweight (February 1926)

Last Ring Ranking: #10 Lightweight (January 1935)

Record vs. Ring-rated Opponents: 26-20-5, 4 No Decisions (8 KOs, 1 KOBY)

Ring Magazine Championships: Jr. Lightweight (1929-31)

Scoring Results:

[Eddie Anderson W 10 – (9) – 126

Eddie Anderson UD 10 – (9) – 126

Lew Mayrs KO 2 – (7+) – 130

Leo Roy W 10 – (10) – 126

Eddie Anderson D 10 – (9) – 126

Pete Sarmiento DQ by 6 – (5-) – 118

Andy Martin L 10 – (6-) – 118 – 02/26]

[Dick “Honeyboy” Finnegan D 10 – (1) – 126

Johnny Farr W 10 – (8) – 126

Babe Herman W 10 – (3+) – 130

Babe Herman L 12 – (3+) – 130

Red Chapman DQ 1 – (4) – 126

Joe Glick UD 10 – (6+) – 130

Joe Glick NC 3 – (6+) – 130

Chick Suggs W 10 – (3) – 126

Joe Glick W 10 – (6+) – 130 – 02/27]

Red Chapman UD 10 – (5) – 126 – 02/28

Tony Canzoneri L15* – (C) – 126 – 03/28

Pete Nebo L 10 – (8) – 126 – 07/28

Harry Blitman KO 6 – (1) – 126 – 10/28

Phil McGraw DQ by 4 – (UR+) – 135 – 11/28

Davey Abad W 10 – (6+) – 130 – 02/29

[Henry Lenard DQ by 3 – (UR) – 126

Davey Abad ND 10 – (5+) – 130 – 03/29]

Davey Abad ND 10 – (5+) – 130 – 04/29

Steve Smith W 10 – (8+) – 130 – 06/29

Johnny Datto DQ by 4 – (4) – 126 – 10/29

Tod Morgan KO 2* – (C) – 130 – 01/30

[Davey Abad TKO 4 – (9) – 130

Sammy Fuller DQ by 5 – (2) – 130

Eddie Anderson D10 – (UR) – 130 – 03/30]

Eddie Shea ND 10 – (1) – 130 – 05/30

Eddie Anderson KO 3 – (4+) – 135 – 07/30

Tony Canzoneri L 10 – (2+) – 135 – 08/30

Tommy Cello DQ by 2 – (UR) – 130 – 10/30

[Lew Massey UD 10 – (4-) – 126

Johnny Jadick UD 10 – (2++) – 140 – 01/31]

Lew Massey UD 10 – (4) – 130 – 02/31

Bud Taylor TKO 2 – (8-) – 126 – 03/31

Young Joe Firpo L 10 – (UR+) – 135 – 05/31

Kid Chocolate TKO by 7* – (1) – 130 – 08/31

Jackie Pilkington DQ by 5 – (UR) – 130 – 01/32

[Wesley Ramey L 10 – (6+) – 135

Frank Bojarski DQ by 3 – (UR) – 130 – 04/32]

[Harry Dublinsky SD 10 – (7+) – 135

Harry Carlton D 10 – (UR+) – 135 – 07/32]

Joe Ghnouly MD 10 – (8) – 135 – 04/33

Jack Portney KO 2 – (9) – 135 – 09/33

Davey Abad DQ by 7 – (UR) – 135 – 10/33

Eddie Cool SD 10 – (6) – 135 – 02/34

Cleo Locatelli D 10 – (5) – 135 – 04/34

Jimmy Leto RTD 2 – (10+) – 147 – 05/34

Cleo Locatelli L 10 – (4) – 135 – 06/34

Petey Sarron DQ by 6 – (UR-) – 126 – 10/34

Petey Sarron L 10 – (UR-) – 126 – 10/34

Nino Benvenuti

Career Record: 82-7-1 (35 KOs, 3 KOBY)

First Ring Ranking: #10 Middleweight (December 1963)

Last Ring Ranking: #7 Middleweight (August 1971)

Record vs. Ring-rated Opponents: 13-7-1 (5 KOs, 3 KOBY)

Ring Magazine Championships: Middleweight (1967, 68-70)

Scoring Results:

Gaspar Ortega W 10 – (10-) – 147 – 11/63

Sandro Mazzinghi KO 6 – (5) – 160 – 08/65

Luis Folledo KO 6 – (3) – 160 – 12/65

Sandro Mazzinghi UD 15 – (7) – 160 – 02/66

Don Fullmer UD 12 – (6) – 160 – 03/66

Ki-Soo Kim L 15 – (UR) – 160 – 08/66

Ferd Hernandez W 10 – (9) – 160 – 01/67

Emile Griffith UD 15* – (C) – 160 – 06/67

Emile Griffith L 15* – (1) – 160 – 11/67

Emile Griffith UD 15 * – (C) – 160 – 04/68

Doyle Baird D 10 – (UR) – 160 – 12/68

Don Fullmer UD 15 – (1) – 160 – 02/69

Dick Tiger L 10 – (1+) – 175 – 07/69

Fraser Scott DQ 7 – (7) – 160 – 11/69

Luis Rodriguez KO 11 – (1) – 160 – 01/70

Tom Bethea TKO by 11 – (UR) – 160 – 05/70

Tom Bethea KO 8 – (10) – 160 – 07/70

Doyle Baird TKO 10 – (8) – 160 – 11/70

Carlos Monzon TKO by 12* – (UR) – 160 – 12/70

Jose Chirino L 10 – (UR) – 160 – 05/71

Carlos Monzon KO by 3 – (C) – 160 – 07/71

Panama Al Brown

Career Record: 129-19-12, 3 No Decisions (59 KOs)

First Ring Ranking: #3 Flyweight (February 1925)

Last Ring Ranking: #8 Bantamweight (June 1938)

Record vs. Ring-rated Opponents: 17-17-8, 1 No Decision (4 KOs)

Ring Magazine Championships: Bantamweight (1931-35)

Scoring Results:

[Tommy Milton W 15 – (5) – 112

Jimmy Russo L 10 – (4) – 112

Jimmy Russo W10 – (4) – 112

Frankie Murray DQ by 1 – (UR) – 112 – 02/25]

[Joey Ross ND 10 – (9) – 112

Johnny Breslin W 10 – (11) – 112

Dominick Petrone L 10 – (UR) – 112

Willie O’Connell D 6 – (UR) – 112

Abe Goldstein L 10 – (UR) – 118 – 02/26]

Henri Scillie D 12 – (UR) – 118 – 02/27

[Henri Scillie L 13 – (UR+) – 126

Andre Routis L 10 – (UR+) – 126 – 02/28]

Kid Francis W 12 – (2) – 118 – 10/28

Johnny Cuthbert D 12 – (UR+) – 126 – 12/28

Gregorio Vidal UD 15 – (6) – 118 – 07/29

Battling Battalino L 10 – (UR+) – 126 – 08/29

Tommy Paul D 6 – (2) – 118 – 04/30

Johnny McCoy TKO 6 – (9-) – 112 – 07/30

Domenico Bernasconi W 10 – (7) – 118 – 08/30

Jose Girones D 10 – (UR+) – 126 – 11/30

[Teddy Baldock TKO 12 – (9+) – 126

Johnny Cuthbert DQ by 8 – (UR+) – 126 – 07/31]

Pete Sanstol SD 15* – (2) – 118 – 10/31

Eugene Huat UD 15 – (2) – 118 – 12/31

Newsboy Brown L 10 – (3) – 118 – 01/32

Speedy Dado L 10 – (6-) – 112 – 02/32

[Nel Tarleton D 15 – (1+) – 126

Eugene Huat W 10 – (9) – 118 – 07/32]

[Vittorio Tamagnini L 10 – (UR+) – 126

Kid Francis SD 15 – (9+) – 126 – 08/32]

Emile Pladner KO 1 – (3) – 118 – 10/32

Mose Butch UD 10 – (8) – 118 – 11/32

Emile Pladner UD 10 – (5) – 118 – 12/32

Henri Scillie D 10 – (UR+) – 126 – 01/33

Dave Crowley W 10 – (8-) – 112 – 07/33

Gustave Humery DQ by 6 – (UR+) – 126 – 06/34

Johnny Edwards L 10 – (UR) – 118 – 08/34

Freddie Miller L 10 – (C+) – 126 – 02/35

[Gustavo Ansini D 10 – (UR) – 118

Baltasar Sangchili L 10 – (UR) – 118 – 05/35]

Baltasar Sangchili L 15* – (UR) – 118 – 07/35

Pete Sanstol L 10 – (UR) – 118 – 11/35

Valentin Angelmann KO 8 – (7-) – 112 – 06/38

Newsboy Brown

Career Record: 58-13-5, 23 No Decisions (14 KOs, 1 KOBY)

First Ring Ranking: #3 Flyweight (February 1926)

Last Ring Ranking: #8 Bantamweight (November 1933)

Record vs. Ring-rated Opponents: 13-13-2 (2 KO)

Ring Magazine Championships: None

Scoring Results:

[Frankie Genaro W 10 – (2) – 112

Izzy Schwarz W 10 – (4) – 112 – 02/26]

[Fidel LaBarba D 10 – (1) – 112

Frankie Genaro W 10 – (3) – 112

Willie Davies L 10 – (5) – 112

Alex Burlie W 10 – (7) – 112

Harry Goldstein W 10 – (11) – 112 – 02/27]

[Frenchy Belanger L 10 – (2) – 112

Izzy Schwarz L 15 – (1) – 112

Johnny McCoy W 10 – (7) – 112 – 02/28]

Johnny Hill L 15 – (5) – 112 – 09/28

Delos ‘Kid’ Williams D 10 – (UR) – 112 – 03/29

Pablo Dano L 10 – (UR-) – 112 – 11/29

[Chato Laredo L 8 – (UR) – 112

Pablo Dano W 10 – (8-) – 112 – 06/30]

Midget Wolgast W 10 – (1-) – 112 – 09/30

Speedy Dado L 10 – (8-) – 112 – 03/31

Speedy Dado KO 3 – (3-) – 112 – 04/31

Archie Bell W 8 – (5) – 118 – 09/31

Eugene Huat W 12 – (6) – 118 – 10/31

Eugene Huat L 12 – (5) – 118 – 11/31

Panama Al Brown W 10 – (C) – 118 – 01/32

Young Tommy L 10 – (UR) – 118 – 03/32

Baby Arizmendi L 10 – (2) – 118 – 07/32

Baby Arizmendi W 10 – (2) – 118 – 08/32

Emile Pladner L 12 – (4) – 118 – 09/32

Baby Arizmendi L 10 – (2) – 118 – 11/32

Rodolfo Casanova KO by 3 – (7) – 118 – 05/33

Joe Brown

Career Record: 121-47-14 (55 KOs, 11 KOBY)

First Ring Ranking: #4 Lightweight (July 1951)

Last Ring Ranking: #10 Lightweight (December 1963)

Record vs. Ring-rated Opponents: 16-15-6 (9 KOs, 4 KOBY)

Ring Magazine Championships: Lightweight (1956-62)

Scoring Results:

Tommy Campbell KO 1 – (4) – 135 – 10/51

Virgil Akins L 10 – (3) – 135 – 01/52

[Walter Haines D 6 – (UR) – 135

Walter Haines D 10 – (UR) – 135 – 04/52]

George Araujo KO by 7 – (4) – 135 – 11/52

Orlando Zulueta D 10 – (5) – 135 – 06/53

Luther Rawlings D 10 – (UR+) – 147 – 07/53

Charlie Smith DQ by 6 – (UR) – 135 – 03/54

Carl Coates L 10 – (UR) – 135 – 11/54

Tony Armenteros L 6 – (UR+) – 147 – 02/55

Art Persley L 12 – (UR) – 135 – 09/55

Wallace Bud Smith UD 10 – (C) – 135 – 06/56

Wallace Bud Smith SD 15* – (C) – 135 – 10/56

Wallace Bud Smith TKO 11 – (5) – 135 – 03/57

Orlando Zulueta TKO 15 – (3) – 135 – 08/57

Joey Lopes D 10 – (UR) – 135 – 10/57

Joey Lopes TKO 11 – (6) – 135 – 01/58

Ralph Dupas TKO 8 – (2) – 135 – 06/58

Kenny Lane UD 15 – (2) – 135 – 09/58

Johnny Busso L 10 – (6) – 135 – 12/58

Johnny Busso UD 15 – (4) – 135 – 03/59

Paolo Rosi TKO 9 – (3) – 135 – 07/59

Joey Parks D 10 – (UR) – 135 – 11/59

[Dave Charnley TKO 6 – (3) – 135

Joey Parks UD 10 – (9) – 135 – 01/60]

Ray Portilla TKO by 6 – (UR+) – 147 – 04/60

Battling Torres KO 4 – (9) – 135 – 11/60

Cisco Andrade UD 15 – (6) – 135 – 12/60

Giordano Campari L 10 – (UR) – 135 – 01/61

Dave Charnley W 15 – (1) – 135 – 05/61

Carlos Ortiz L 15* – (1) – 135 – 06/62

Louis Molina L 10 – (4+) – 140 – 10/62

Dave Charnley KO by 6 – (7) – 135 – 04/63

Manuel Alvarez KO 8 – (7+) – 140 – 06/63

Alfredo Urbina L 10 – (4) – 135 – 08/63

Nicolino Locche L 10 – (10) – 135 – 09/63

Carlos Hernandez KO by 3 – (2) – 135 – 12/63

Lou Brouillard

Career Record: 100-31-2, 2 No Decisions (57 KOs, 1 KOBY)

First Ring Ranking: #6 Welterweight (May 1931)

Last Ring Ranking: #8 Middleweight (April 1938)

Record vs. Ring-rated Opponents: 16-16-1 (3 KOs, 1 KOBY)

Ring Magazine Championships: Welterweight (1931-32)

Scoring Results:

Baby Joe Gans W 10 – (6) – 147 – 04/31

Young Jack Thompson UD 10 – (C) – 147 – 09/31

Jackie Brady W 10 – (8) – 147 – 10/31

Young Jack Thompson UD 15* – (C) – 147 – 11/31

[Paul Pirrone DQ 7 – (10+) – 160

Baby Joe Gans D 10 – (UR) – 147 – 01/32]

Jackie Fields L 10* – (4) – 147 – 03/32

Johnny Indrisano SD 10 – (1) – 147 – 05/32

Johnny Indrisano L 10 – (5) – 147 – 06/32

Jimmy McLarnin SD 10 – (4) – 147 – 09/32

Andy Callahan L 12 – (10–) – 135 – 11/32

Jimmy Smith L 10 – (UR+) – 160 – 01/33

Johnny Indrisano L 10 – (5-) – 147 – 03/33

Sammy Slaughter UD 10 – (6) – 160 – 06/33

Ben Jeby KO 7 – (2) – 160 – 09/33

Adolf Heuser TKO 8 – (7+) – 175 – 10/33

[Vince Dundee L 15 – (4) – 160

Tony Shucco L 10 – (3+) – 175 – 12/33]

Bob Olin SD 10 – (4) – 175 – 02/34

Al Gainer W 10 – (10) – 175 – 04/34

Bob Olin W 10 – (10) – 175 – 05/34

Al Gainer L 10 – (9) – 175 – 08/34

Tait Littman L 12 – (UR) – 175 – 11/34

Al Gainer MD 10 – (4) – 175 – 01/35

Oscar Rankins TKO 4 – (6-) – 160 – 03/35

Young Corbett III W 10 – (1) – 160 – 08/35

Al McCoy L 10 – (2+) – 175 – 11/35

Marcel Thil L 12 – (C) – 160 – 01/36

Marcel Thil DQ by 4 – (C) – 160 – 03/36

Fred Apostoli L 10 – (4) – 160 – 11/36

Marcel Thil DQ by 6 – (C) – 160 – 04/37

Teddy Yarosz L10 – (1) – 160 – 06/37

Tiger Jack Fox TKO by 7 – (2+) – 175 – 04/38

Charley Burley

Career Record: 83-12-2 (50 KOs)

First Ring Ranking: #9 Welterweight (September 1938)

Last Ring Ranking: #9 Middleweight (August 1947)

Record vs. Ring-rated Opponents: 13-9-2, 1 No Contest (2 KOs)

Ring Magazine Championships: None

Scoring Results:

Fritzie Zivic UD 10 – (9) – 147 – 08/38

Jimmy Leto L 10 – (10) – 147 – 08/39

Fritzie Zivic UD 10 – (1) – 147 – 09/39

Jimmy Leto W 10 – (3) – 147 – 10/39

Holman Williams L 15 – (UR) – 147 – 01/40

Georgie Abrams D 10 – (7+) – 160 – 09/40

Jimmy Bivins L 10 – (9+) – 160 – 10/40

Antonio Fernandez W 10 – (8+) – 160 – 11/41

Shorty Hogue TKO 10 – (7+) – 160 – 02/42

Holman Williams UD 10 – (6) – 147 – 04/42

Ezzard Charles L 10 – (6+) – 160 – 07/42

[Holman Williams W 10 – (6+) – 160

Ezzard Charles L 10 – (3+) – 160 – 08/42]

Holman Williams TKO9 – (9+) – 160 – 10/42

Holman Williams L 15 – (UR) – 160 – 12/42

Lloyd Marshall L 10 – (UR) – 160 – 02/43

Jack Chase UD 10 – (8) – 160 – 04/43

Cocoa Kid D 10 – (4-) – 147 – 06/43

Holman Williams NC 10 – (5) – 160 – 07/43

Joe Carter UD 10 – (3) – 160 – 05/45

Holman Williams L 12 – (1) – 160 – 08/45

Oakland Billy Smith W 10 – (9+) – 175 – 11/45

Oakland Billy Smith W 10 – (3+) – 175 – 06/46

Bert Lytell UD 10 – (6) – 160 – 09/46

Bert Lytell L 10 – (5) – 160 – 04/47

Jimmy Carruthers

Career Record: 21-4 (13 KOs, 1 KOBY)

First Ring Ranking: #3 Bantamweight (August 1951)

Last Ring Ranking: #1 Bantamweight (February 1955)

Record vs. Ring-rated Opponents: 6-0 (3 KOs)

Ring Magazine Championships: Bantamweight (1952-54)

Scoring Results:

Elley Bennett W 15 – (3) – 118 – 07/51

Taffy Hancock TKO 7 – (8-) – 112 – 05/52

Vic Toweel KO 1* – (C) – 118 – 12/52

Vic Toweel KO 10 – (1) – 118 – 05/53

Pappy Gault UD 15 – (2) – 118 – 12/53

Chamroen Songkitrat W 12 – (2) – 118 – 06/54

Jimmy Carter

Career Record: 85-31-9 (34 KOs, 3 KOBY)

First Ring Ranking: #10 Lightweight (September 1949)

Last Ring Ranking: #10 Lightweight (April 1957)

Record vs. Ring-rated Opponents: 13-16-3 (6 KOs, 1 KOBY)

Ring Magazine Championships: Lightweight (1951-52, 52-54, 54-55)

Scoring Results:

Norman Gent L 12 – (UR) – 135 – 11/49

Rudy Cruz L 10 – (10) – 135 – 01/50

Wallace Bud Smith UD 10 – (7) – 135 – 05/50

Tommy Campbell D 10 – (6) – 135 – 11/50

[Calvin Smith L10 – (UR) – 135

Percy Basset UD 10 – (3-) – 126 – 03/51]

Percy Basset L 10 – (4-) – 126 – 04/51

Ike Williams TKO 14* – (C) – 135 – 07/51

Del Flanagan RTD 6 – (9) – 135 – 09/51

Art Aragon L 10 – (3) – 135 – 10/51

Art Aragon UD 15 – (1) – 135 – 12/51

Luther Rawlings SD 10 – (1) – 135 – 04/52

Lauro Salas UD 15 – (4-) – 126 – 05/52

Lauro Salas L 15* – (6) – 135 – 06/52

Lauro Salas UD 15* – (C) – 135 – 11/52

[Freddie Herman D 10 – (UR) – 135

Eddie Chavez L 10 – (10) – 135 – 02/53]

Armand Savoie L 10 – (10) – 135 – 04/53

Tommy Collins TKO 4 – (2) – 135 – 06/53

George Araujo TKO 13 – (1) – 135 – 07/53

Johnny Cunningham L 10 – (UR) – 135 – 10/53

Armand Savoie KO 5 – (6) – 135 – 12/53

Paddy DeMarco L 15* – (4) – 135 – 04/54

Paddy DeMarco TKO 15* – (C) – 135 – 12/54

Tony DeMarco D 10 – (6+) – 147 – 03/55

Orlando Zulueta L 10 – (9) – 135 – 06/55

Wallace “Bud” Smith L 15* – (4) – 135 – 08/55

Wallace “Bud” Smith L 15* – (C) – 135 – 12/55

Cisco Andrade L 10 – (7) – 135 – 03/56

Don Jordan UD 10 – (9) – 135 – 05/56

Art Aragon L 10 – (6+) – 147 – 06/56

Larry Boardman TKO by 8 – (4) – 135 – 10/56

Jose Luis Castillo

Career Record: 66-13-1 (57 KOs, 8 KOBY)

First Ring Ranking: #1 Lightweight (November 2000)

Last Ring Ranking: #6 Jr. Welterweight (February 2008)

Record vs. Ring-rated Opponents: 6-4-1 (3 KOs, 3 KOBY)

Ring Magazine Championships: Lightweight (2004-05)

Scoring Results:

Stevie Johnston MD 12 – (1) – 135 – 10/00

Stevie Johnston D 12 – (2) – 135 – 01/01

Cesar Bazan TKO 6 – (5) – 135 – 05/01

Floyd Mayweather L 12* – (2) – 135 – 08/02

Floyd Mayweather L 12 – (C) – 135 – 04/03

Juan Lazcano UD 12* – (1) – 135 – V1/04

Joel Casamayor SD 12 – (3-) – 130 – 04/05

Julio Diaz TKO 10 – (4) – 135 – VIV/05

Diego Corrales TKO by 10* – (1) – 135 – Summer/05

Diego Corrales KO 4 – (C) – 135 – V6/05

Ricky Hatton KO by 4 – (C) – 140 – 10/07

Chartchai Chionoi

Career Record: 61-18-3 (36 KOs, 5 KOBY)

First Ring Ranking: #10 Flyweight (December 1961)

Last Ring Ranking: #3 Flyweight (December 1974)

Record vs. Ring-rated Opponents: 14-13-1 (7 KOs, 4 KOBY)

Ring Magazine Championships: Flyweight (1966-69, 70)

Scoring Results:

Kyo Noguchi W 10 – (6) – 112 – 01/62

Mitsunori Seki MD 10 – (9+) – 118 – 06/62

Ernesto Miranda L 10 – (UR) – 112 – 08/62

Hiroyuki Ebihara L 12 – (UR) – 112 – 02/63

Seisaku Saito TKO 8 – (9) – 112 – 04/63

Takeshi Nakamura L 10 – (UR) – 112 – 07/63

Takeshi Nakamura L 12 – (UR) – 112 – 08/63

Tetsuya Namagami D 10 – (UR) – 112 – 10/63

Bernardo Caraballo L 10 – (3) – 112 – 08/64

Hajime Taroura L 10 – (UR) – 112 – 10/65

Salvatore Burruni UD 10 – (C) – 112 – 03/66

Walter McGowan TKO 9* – (C) – 112 – 02/67

Walter McGowan TKO 7 – (1) – 112 – 11/67

Mimoun Ben Ali KO 4 – (6+) – 118 – 01/68

Efren Torres TKO 13 – (6) – 112 – 0/68

Raton Mojica L 10 – (1) – 112 – 07/68

Bernabe Villacampo UD 15 – (2) – 112 – 01/69

Efren Torres TKO by 8* – (1) – 112 – 04/69

Willie Del Prado L 10 – (UR) – 112 – 08/69

Rudy Alarcon KO 9 – (6+) – 118 – 10/69

Efren Torres UD 15* – (C) – 112 – 05/70

Erbito Salavarria TKO by 2* – (9) – 112 – 02/71

Masao Ohba KO by 12 – (1-) – 112 – 03/73

Fritz Chervet RTD 4 – (3) – 112 – 07/73

Susumu Hanagata UD 15 – (9) – 112 – 12/73

Fernando Cabanela L 10 – (UR+) – 112 – 04/74

Fritz Chervet SD 15 – (2) – 112 – 06/74

Susumu Hanagata KO by 6 – (UR) – 112 – 12/74

Diego Corrales

Career Record: 40-5 (33 KOs, 3 KOBY)

First Ring Ranking: #10 Jr. Lightweight (May 1999)

Last Ring Ranking: World Lightweight Champion (January 2007)

Record vs. Ring-rated Opponents: 6-4 (5 KOs, 3 KOBY)

Ring Magazine Championships: Lightweight (2005-06)

Scoring Results:

Roberto Garcia TKO 7 – (2) – 130 – 01/00

Derrick Gainer TKO 3 – (9) – 130 – 06/00

Angel Manfredy TKO 3 – (3+) – 135 – 12/00

Floyd Mayweather TKO by 10 – (2) – 130 – 05/01

Joel Casamayor TKO by 6 – (2) – 130 – 01/04

Joel Casamayor SD 12 – (1) – 130 – 06/04

Acelino Freitas TKO10 – (3+) – 135 – Fall/04

Jose Luis Castillo TKO 10* – (C) – 135 – Summer/05

Jose Luis Castillo KO by 4 – (1) – 135 – V6/05

Joel Casamayor L 12* – (2) – 135 – 01/07

