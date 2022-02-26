Okolie, Cieslak both make weight ahead of cruiserweight title fight
WBO cruiserweight world champion Lawrence Okolie and Polish challenger Michal Cieslak both made weight ahead of tomorrow’s clash in London at the O2 Arena.
The fighters came in under the 200lbs cruiser limit with Okolie weighing 199lbs 4oz and the Pole hitting the scales at 199lbs 6oz.
Sunday schedule
15:00 GMT LIVE ON BEFORE THE BELL
8 x 3 mins International Heavyweight contest
DEMSEY MCKEAN 246lbs 1oz v ARIEL ESTEBAN BRACAMONTE 293lbs 1oz
(Queensland, Australia) (La Cumbre, Argentina)
followed by
6 x 3 mins International Light-Heavyweight contest
JOHN HEDGES 183lbs 9oz v ALEKSANDER NAGOLSKI 182lbs 2oz
(Takeley, England) (Bytom, Poland)
followed by
6 x 3 mins International Cruiserweight contest
CHEAVON CLARKE 199lbs 7oz v TONI VISIC 199lbs
(Gravesend, England) (Split, Croatia)
followed by
17:00 GMT LIVE ON DAZN
6 x 3 mins Lightweight contest
CAMPBELL HATTON 136lbs 2oz v JOE DUCKER 136lbs 8oz
(Hyde, England) (Loughborough, England)
followed by
10 x 3 mins International Heavyweight contest
FABIO WARDLEY 236lbs 7oz v DANIEL MARTZ 266lbs 2oz
(Ipswich, England) (Clarksburg, USA)
followed by
10 x 3 mins International Middleweight contest
ANTHONY FOWLER 163lbs 7oz v LUKASZ MACIEC 163lbs 9oz
(Liverpool, England) (Lublin, Poland)
followed by
12 x 3 mins European Featherweight Title
KARIM GUERFI 125lbs 4oz v JORDAN GILL 126lbs
(Manosque, France) (Chatteris, England)
followed by
10 x 3 mins vacant WBC International Flyweight Title
GALAL YAFAI 111lbs 5oz v CARLOS VADO BAUTISTA 109lbs 9oz
(Birmingham, England) (Mexico City, Mexico)
followed by
12 x 3 mins WBO Cruiserweight World Title
LAWRENCE OKOLIE 199lbs 4oz v MICHAL CIESLAK 199lbs 6oz
(Hackney, England) (Radom, Poland)