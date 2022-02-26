Okolie, Cieslak both make weight ahead of cruiserweight title fight

London, UK: Lawrence Okolie and Michal Cieslak Weigh In ahead of WBO Cruiserweight World Title Fight tomorrow night. 26 February 2022 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

WBO cruiserweight world champion Lawrence Okolie and Polish challenger Michal Cieslak both made weight ahead of tomorrow’s clash in London at the O2 Arena.

The fighters came in under the 200lbs cruiser limit with Okolie weighing 199lbs 4oz and the Pole hitting the scales at 199lbs 6oz.



Sunday schedule

15:00 GMT LIVE ON BEFORE THE BELL

8 x 3 mins International Heavyweight contest

DEMSEY MCKEAN 246lbs 1oz v ARIEL ESTEBAN BRACAMONTE 293lbs 1oz

(Queensland, Australia) (La Cumbre, Argentina)

followed by

6 x 3 mins International Light-Heavyweight contest

JOHN HEDGES 183lbs 9oz v ALEKSANDER NAGOLSKI 182lbs 2oz

(Takeley, England) (Bytom, Poland)

followed by

6 x 3 mins International Cruiserweight contest

CHEAVON CLARKE 199lbs 7oz v TONI VISIC 199lbs

(Gravesend, England) (Split, Croatia)

followed by

17:00 GMT LIVE ON DAZN

6 x 3 mins Lightweight contest

CAMPBELL HATTON 136lbs 2oz v JOE DUCKER 136lbs 8oz

(Hyde, England) (Loughborough, England)

followed by

10 x 3 mins International Heavyweight contest

FABIO WARDLEY 236lbs 7oz v DANIEL MARTZ 266lbs 2oz

(Ipswich, England) (Clarksburg, USA)

followed by

10 x 3 mins International Middleweight contest

ANTHONY FOWLER 163lbs 7oz v LUKASZ MACIEC 163lbs 9oz

(Liverpool, England) (Lublin, Poland)

followed by

12 x 3 mins European Featherweight Title

KARIM GUERFI 125lbs 4oz v JORDAN GILL 126lbs

(Manosque, France) (Chatteris, England)

followed by

10 x 3 mins vacant WBC International Flyweight Title

GALAL YAFAI 111lbs 5oz v CARLOS VADO BAUTISTA 109lbs 9oz

(Birmingham, England) (Mexico City, Mexico)

followed by

12 x 3 mins WBO Cruiserweight World Title

LAWRENCE OKOLIE 199lbs 4oz v MICHAL CIESLAK 199lbs 6oz

(Hackney, England) (Radom, Poland)