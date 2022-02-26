Chris Colbert and Hector Garcia make weight for 130-pound eliminator

Chris Colbert vs. Hector Garcia

Both Chris Colbert and Hector Garcia made weight for Saturday’s WBA junior lightweight title elimination bout at The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas, Nevada.

At Friday’s weigh-in, Colbert weighed in at 128.75 pounds. Garcia weighed 129.5 pounds.

Colbert (16-0, 6 knockouts), who resides in Brooklyn, New York, was originally scheduled to face WBA titleholder Roger Gutierrez of Venezuela but Gutierrez pulled out of the fight after testing positive for COVID-19. Colbert most recently fought on July 3, defeating former featherweight title challenger Tugstsogt Nyambayar by unanimous decision.

The 25-year-old is ranked No. 5 by The Ring at 130 pounds.

Garcia (14-0, 10 KOs) most recently fought on December 18, defeating Isaac Avelar by unanimous decision. The win over Avelar came almost five months after the 30-year-old from the Dominican Republic stopped Miguel Moreno in Round 4.

The Colbert-Garcia fight will headline a three-bout “Showtime Championship Boxing” telecast (9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT). In the co-feature bout, unbeaten Gary Antuanne Russell (14-0, 14 KOs) of Capitol Heights, Maryland, will square off against former junior welterweight titleholder Viktor Postol (31-3, 12 KOs) in a 10-round bout.

Russell weighed 139.5 pounds, while Postol, who is originally from Ukraine and now resides in Los Angeles, weighed 140.5 pounds.

In the opening bout of the Showtime telecast, Jerwin Ancajas (33-1-2, 22 KOs), of the Philippines, will defend his IBF junior bantamweight title against Argentina’s Fernando Martinez.

Ancajas, who is ranked No. 4 by The Ring, will be making the 10th defense of his title against Martinez (13-0, 8 KOs), who has stopped three of his last five opponents.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter @FSalazarBoxing.