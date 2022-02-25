Canelo Alvarez faces Dmitry Bivol on May 7, part one of potential two-part deal with DAZN

Canelo Alvarez will begin his 2022 with a light heavyweight showdown with Dmitry Bivol. Photo by Amanda Westcott / SHOWTIME

Canelo Alvarez is returning to DAZN.

The Mexican superstar has finalized a two-fight deal with the sports streaming service, according to ESPN. Alvarez will first challenge Dmitry Bivol for the unbeaten Russian’s WBA light heavyweight title on May 7. An announcement is forthcoming for the inaugural DAZN pay-per-view event, scheduled for next Wednesday.

🇲🇽 ¡Es oficial! #CaneloBivol

Pelearé este próximo 07 de mayo contra Dmitry Bivol por el Campeonato Mundial de la WBA Semicompleto en las 175 lb. Próximamente confirmaremos la sede. 🇺🇸 It’s happening! #CaneloBivol

I will fight this upcoming May 7th against Dmitry Bivol. pic.twitter.com/9K0IBCMHXD — Canelo Alvarez (@Canelo) February 25, 2022

Canelo-Bivol marks the first time DAZN presents a pay-per-view event in the U.S., priced at $59.99 for current subscribers, according to a company press release, and $79.99 for new subscribers (inclusive of one month’s subscription to DAZN).

The bout also marks Canelo’s second trip to the 175-pound division. He stopped Sergey Kovalev in 11 rounds to claim the WBO title in November 2019. The 31-year-old Bivol (19-0, 11 KOs), who is ranked No. 2 by The Ring, was elevated to WBA “super champion” in October 2019. He has won six fights in a row via unanimous decision.

The second bout on Alvarez’s two-fight deal with DAZN, if he beats Bivol, will be a defense of his undisputed super middleweight championship against bitter rival Gennadiy Golovkin in a much-anticipated grudge match on September 17.

The 31-year-old Alvarez (57-1-2, 39 KOs), who is No. 1 in The Ring’s pound-for-pound rankings, became undisputed on November 6 when he knocked out previously unbeaten IBF beltholder Caleb Plant in the 11th round.

Alvarez and Golovkin first fought to a controversial draw in 2017. One year later, and following a six-month suspension to Alvarez for failing two drug tests, Canelo defeated Golovkin by majority decision to lift the WBC and WBA world titles from his ex-sparring partner. He was also awarded The Ring’s middleweight championship belt, which had been stripped from him after he was suspended by the NSAC for his testing positive for the banned substance clenbuterol.

Golovkin (41-1-1, 36 KOs), who currently holds the IBF title, has yet to finalize his side of the deal, but that is expected to change at any moment. The former unified champion will face WBA beltholder Ryota Murata in April in Japan in a rescheduled title unification clash. Given the 39-year-old prevails, he will move up in weight for the first time in his pro career.

Al Haymon attempted to keep Alvarez on the PBC payroll, but despite a strong offer, he fell short. Haymon offered Canelo a one-fight deal worth upward of $45 million to face Jermall Charlo. He subsequently offered him a two-fight deal and more than $100 million for fights with Charlo and a September bout against David Benavidez. However, Alvarez turned it down.

While Golovkin has been inactive since December 2020, when he knocked out mandatory challenger Kamil Szeremeta in seven rounds, Alvarez has been anything but that. He fought three times a year ago and won every contest by knockout, including performances over Avni Yildirim in a mandatory title defense in February, Billy Joe Saunders in May, and Plant to complete the trifecta.

