Undefeated Albert Bell is back, claims to be the most avoided fighter at 130 pounds

Bell on the attack against Mark Barnaldez. Photo by Mikey Williams/ Top Rank

Albert Bell is not shy about wanting to face the best at 130 pounds. But, according to him, unless it’s a sanctioning body that is mandating a fight, the world titleholders may not be as eager.

Bell hopes to land a significant fight later this year, but will focus on Daulis Prescott on Saturday night in a stay-busy outing. The eight-round bout will take place at the Georgia International Convention Center in Atlanta, Georgia (FiteTV 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT).

The 29-year-old Bell (19-0, 5 knockouts) last fought on August 14, when he defeated Ecuador’s Julio Cortez by unanimous decision over eight one-sided rounds. It was Bell’s final fight under contract with Top Rank, who had promoted his previous seven bouts. The parting of ways was amicable.

Prescott (32-14, 24 KOs) is a gatekeeper from Colombia, who has lost his last seven fights. However, it’s vital to stay busy, even if the opponent presents a limited challenge.

“Definitely, just to knock the cobwebs off,” said Bell, who is promoted by Vick Green. “I’m gearing up for the second quarter of this year.”

There had been talk of Bell facing unbeaten contender Chris Colbert, who also fights on Saturday, in Las Vegas. According to Bell, he accepted the fight when original opponent Roger Gutierrez was forced to withdraw after testing positive for COVID-19. Ultimately, Colbert finalized a deal to face the unbeaten Hector Garcia.

Bell remains hopeful that he can secure a fight against Colbert in the future, but wonders if other fighters in the division, particularly those aligned with Top Rank or the PBC, are eager to face a fighter with his height (6-foot) and style.

“It’s not necessarily frustrating not securing the Colbert fight because it was the third time they asked us and (we get) the same results,” said Colbert, who resides in Toledo, Ohio.

“It was on the fly and he’s in camp prepared for one style, and two weeks later, you have to prepare for another style. Most fighters won’t face another top guy with a two-week notice. I’m one of those guys you need a full camp for, so I understand it. I was more frustrated with not securing fights with other top guys that were in the Top Rank stable.

“I’m a bad style match-up for most of these guys. They know it. If they don’t, their team and handlers know it.”

Bell would also like to face the winner of the unification bout between Oscar Valdez and Shakur Stevenson, which is taking place on April 30.

“I definitely believe I’m the best fighter in the world at 130 pounds,” said Bell. “It’s just a matter of time before someone steps up to the challenge. I always have a lot of respect for Andy Vences because he’s one of the only guys that didn’t tuck his tail and went to war [with me].

“With me being world-ranked and undefeated; easy to work with; and able to fight on any platform, I’m open to fighting all top-tier challengers. There’s no excuses or reason why I shouldn’t be sharing the ring with some of the other guys in the division, no matter what banner they fight under.”

Bell is facing a crafty veteran in Prescott, but the unbeaten fighter wants to make a statement.

“I’m sending a message on Saturday that I’m still here,” he said. “I’m the most-avoided and the best junior lightweight in the division.”

Francisco A. Salazar can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter @FSalazarBoxing