Dylan Charrat and Jama Saidi to fight for vacant Euro 154-pound belt dropped by Lejarraga

Kerman Lejarraga (left) and Dylan Charrat,. Photo by Mark Robinson/ Matchroom Boxing.

News reached The Ring that Kerman Lejarraja has vacated his European junior middleweight title. It is believed the Spaniard will pursue opportunities at world level.

Lejarraga had claimed the vacant title when his fight with Dylan Charrat was halted in the tenth rounds due to a bad cut Lejarraga had suffered over his right eye in a severe clash of heads. The fight went to the scorecards and Lejarraga was ahead 96-94 on two of the cards, while the third had the fight even at 95-95.



The EBU had called for a direct rematch. However, after purse bids were called, Lejarraja moved in a different direction.

With the title now vacant, Charrat (20-1-1, 6 knockouts) will now instead face Jama Saidi (21-2, 7 KOs). Both parties have until March 10 to reach a deal or the fight will go to purse bid.

Charrat turned professional in 2014. The 28-year-old Frenchman reeled off 17 wins before drawing with experienced Howard Cospolite (D 12). Charrat won the hard-fought rematch (UD 12). He then beat fringe contenders Johan Perez (TKO 2) and Dmitry Mikhaylenko (TKO 8) before tasting defeat in controversial fashion against Lejarraga.

Saidi, also 28, turned professional in 2011. The German fought at a solid level and scored a come-from behind knockout over former world title challenger Predrag Radosevic (KO 9) in Montenegro. However, then he lost two of his next three fights, initially against former amateur standout and long-time contender Jack Culcay (UD 12) and future world title challenger Vincent Feigenbutz (UD 12). He has since rebounded with four wins, notably nearly shutting out common opponent Cospolite (UD 12).

