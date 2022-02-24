Heather Hardy injures wrist, out of March 13 bout with Terri Harper

(Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Heather Hardy has withdrawn from her bout with fellow former titleholder Terri Harper due to an injury, leaving Harper to find a new opponent for her March 12 fight date.

Hardy (22-2, 4 knockouts) announced the news on Wednesday, stating that she had hurt her left wrist in a fall and would be unable to compete on the card, which is set for Nottingham, England and will be broadcast by DAZN.

“Wrist is f—ed and Im out for March 12. I’m sorry Terri Harper. Hope we can reschedule,” wrote the Brooklyn, N.Y. native Hardy on Twitter.

Hardy hasn’t fought since May of 2021, when she lost a unanimous decision to Jessica Camara. The bout was Hardy’s second straight loss, having been outpointed by Amanda Serrano nearly two years earlier. Hardy’s last victory was in October of 2018, when she outpointed Shelly Vincent to win the WBO featherweight title in one of HBO’s final boxing broadcasts.

Harper (11-1, 6 KOs) of Denaby Main, England was looking for a rebound of her own, having been stopped in four rounds by Alycia Baumgardner last November to lose the WBC junior lightweight title.

The 25-year-old Harper expressed her sympathies for Hardy, while voicing her intentions to push forward with the March 13 fight date.

“Heartbroken for Heather, been there myself & know exactly how she’s feeling. Sending well wishes & speedy recovery,” tweeted Harper, adding that she expects her manager Andrew Bulcroft and promoter Eddie Hearn to find a “credible replacement for the fight date.

“I’ve worked so hard over the last months and I can’t wait to show you all my improvements.”

The March 13 card will be headlined by a bout between Leigh Wood and Michael Conlan.