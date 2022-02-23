Fernando Martinez faces an emotional uphill battle in his fight against Jerwin Ancajas

Fernando Martinez (left) has his gloves tied on by his trainer Rodrigo Calabrese - Photo by Diego Morilla

Of all the things that make a world title challenge difficult, there is one thing that stands out for Argentine stand-out junior bantamweight contender Fernando Martinez.

“I will be wishing to have my dad by my side, because it was our dream to be there,” said the 30-year-old unbeaten former Olympian, who will take on IBF long-time 115-pound titlist Jerwin Ancajas on Saturday, Feb. 26 at The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas for what will be his first title shot. “I have been fighting since I was a little kid, and reaching the top is something crazy for me. I want to give my family this moment of joy, bring the title home, demonstrate my country that I have a lot to give and that we have a lot of great fighters. It will be a very emotional moment.”

A lifelong boxing fan, Martinez’s father Abel was his main inspiration to lace up the gloves, but he died several months before Martinez’s scheduled Olympic appearance in Rio 2016. His death sent Martinez in downward spiral of depression and alcohol abuse for a short period of time, but he bounced back to participate in the event and was later called to be part of the Condors, the Argentine franchise in what was then AIBA’s World Boxing Series.

“Dad was a big fan of boxing, everyone in my family loved boxing, we watched boxing all the time. We watched Tyson and wanted to be like him,” said Martinez about his family of 12 brothers (him being the seventh) raised in the neighborhood of La Boca right under the shadows of the stadium of the legendary soccer team in which Diego Maradona shone back in the ‘80s.

Martinez (13-0, 8 knockouts) will have a father figure next to him in this emotional moment, one that has arguably gathered more experience than anyone in the Martinez family, including Fernando himself. None other than former welterweight titlist Marcos Maidana is his promoter and mentor now, and he will be at ringside on the 26th to witness what could be the rise to the top of the very first world champ in his promotional outfit, Maidana Promotions.

“He is the first fighter that we will have fighting for a world title, and we hope he will win,” said Maidana, during a stop in the training session that he shared with his young charge in a gym in Buenos Aires. “He is a strong fighter and goes forward all the time. We have a lot of faith in him.”

One of the promotional posters for this fight features the likeness of both fighters on the top of the bill, but there is a composite picture below showing Maidana playing poker with Ancajas’ mentor, also a well-known fighter himself.

Maidana enjoys that impending surrogate confrontation as well.

“Above all, I wanted to emphasize that we will be fighting a fighter from Manny Pacquiao’s stable. And we believe we’re going to beat him,” said Maidana about Ancajas, a Filipino who was one of Pacquiao’s earliest signings and who is now one of the longest-reigning titlist in all of boxing.

In his head, Maidana expects a “poor man’s version” of his own dream matchup against the great former fighter and current senator.

“Martinez will have to go out there and fight, without giving (Ancajas) any respect, without allowing him to think, just run over him and overwhelm him with punches. And that’s where the champions begin to think and to feel desperate about losing their title and start losing control. I believe that (Ancajas) is a very technical fighter and Martinez goes forward all the time. (Ancajas) is a southpaw, and they tend to receive a lot of crosses, and Martinez throws a lot of those.

“I envision a fight in which Martinez comes out with a bulldozer and runs him over. If he falls he has to get up and continue fighting, like the warrior that he is.”

A veteran of a few falls of his own and more than a few warrior-like comeback performances as well, Maidana will have plenty to whisper to Martinez’s ear on his way from the dressing room to the ring.

“What I tell the fighters that go up there to fight for a title is that this is the opportunity of a lifetime for them. After winning the title, a lot of great things will come.”

When asked about what kind of pushback he expects from a battle-hardened veteran like Ancajas (33-1-2, 22 KOs), Martinez made clear that he is going in as a live but very clear underdog.

“(His experience) gives me even more expectation. I have to go and fight a champion, and a very experience one at that. I am very excited because I always wanted to fight the best and I am made for this. This one will be a historic event for me, it will be a very emotional moment, it is a dream come true.

As for the fight itself, Martinez hopes that it will be a slightly more technical affair than the one expected by his current promoter.

“I believe it will be a chess game. Just like every other great fight. With a great fighter like Ancajas, you make the slightest mistake and you can end up on the canvas. We both know that we both can punch very hard, and we know it will be a war. He is a good fighter, a good boxer, I think we will have a great fight.”

Even so, he still agrees with those who see in him a new, improved version of a young Marcos Maidana.

“I am a warrior. A lot of people tell me that I look like a Mexican fighter. I always go forward, throwing a lot of hands, and when I have to box I do it. I believe I am a complete fighter.”

An eventual victory will make Martinez only the second-most famous Martinez in Argentine boxing, but his namesake hopes that he will not be the only one.

“It is fantastic to see him getting this opportunity, because he earned it,” said former middleweight champ Sergio Martinez, himself involved in a comeback of his own these days. “I hope he can reach that epic victory, and hopefully it won’t be just an epic upset, but rather a new personal peak that will later continue progressing towards newer heights and become a reality. I believe he is closer to that than we suspect. He has the tools to do it.”

Fernando, for now, is just savoring the moment and hoping for the best.

“It is a dream come true for me. Just to fight for the world title, regardless of who I fight. I want that title. I want to be a world champion and I will give my best. He is a great opponent and I love a good challenge.

“I had a lot of experience abroad as an amateur, in the World Boxing Series, the Olympics, the APB, I fought abroad as a professional as well. I have all the faith in the world. I was born for this. I am up for the big fights.”