Jose Zepeda weighs in on Taylor-Catterall: “I believe it’s a tune-up fight”

Two-time world title challenger Jose Zepeda will have one eye on undisputed junior welterweight champion Josh Taylor’s title defense against WBO mandatory Jack Catterall on Saturday.

Zepeda, who is rated No. 3 by The Ring at 140-pounds, is under no illusion about who he expects to emerge victorious.

“I don’t think anybody sees Catterall as someone who is going to beat Taylor,” Zepeda (35-2, 27 knockouts) told The Ring. “In my opinion, I believe it’s a tune-up fight. No disrespect to Catterall but there’s levels to this sport and I don’t think Catterall is at that level.

“There’s a reason why Taylor has all the belts. He’s a unified champion. I don’t see this as a threat. I believe Taylor’s going to win 100 percent. I think Taylor should be able to stop him.”

The 32-year-old southpaw sharpshooter will look to stay active against an opponent yet to be named in Mexico on March 5.

If everything goes well, Zepeda, who came up short due to a dislocated shoulder against Terry Flanagan (RTD 2) when they contested the vacant WBO lightweight title and against Jose Ramirez (MD 12) for the WBC junior welterweight title, will fight for the world title this summer.

“I’ve been saying it for a long-time now, my target is the WBC,” said the Mexican-American. “I heard a lot of rumors Taylor’s moving up. If he moves up, I’m fighting for the belt, if he doesn’t move up, I’m fighting against Taylor because he holds the WBC belt. My focus is becoming the WBC champion.

“He would have to fight me next; his next fight has to be mandatory and I’m the WBC mandatory. He would have – I’m not 100 percent sure – four months to defend against me.”

Questions and/or comments can be sent to Anson at [email protected] and you can follow him on [email protected]