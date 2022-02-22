Dillian Whyte finally puts pen to paper to seal Tyson Fury fight

Dillian Whyte and Ricky Hatton. Photo by Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Dillian Whyte reportedly signed his contract to face Tyson Fury late on Monday night and filed it shortly before the WBC deadline.

However, as might have been expected, there is a sticking point with the contract that still needs to be ironed out before all systems are go.

Fury, who has signed his contract, has been training at his camp at home in Morecambe and press conferences have been expected this week to formally announce the fight. One could happen as early as tomorrow [Wednesday] but how much involvement Whyte will have remains to be seen.

Fury is a BT Sport fighter and the contest, on April 23 at Wembley, will be on BT Sport Box Office, and Whyte – who trains in Portugal – might want Fury to do all of the legwork in the promotion.

Whyte is the mandatory challenger for Fury’s WBC title.