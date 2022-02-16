Sean Hemphill out with an injury, fight against Joe George is off

Unbeaten prospect Sean Hemphill’s ShoBox debut scheduled for this Friday will have to wait.

Hemphill has withdrawn from his fight against Houston’s Joe George, manager Adam Glenn told The Ring Tuesday night. The Hemphill-George fight was scheduled to take place at the Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, Florida and was scheduled to be a co-feature in a three-bout telecast that will still air on Showtime (9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT).

“Sean suffered an (undisclosed) injury on his last day of sparring (last Friday),” said Glenn.

A Showtime representative confirmed to The Ring Friday’s ShoBox telecast will now only air two fights. In the main event, lightweight Jamaine Ortiz will square off against Nahir Albright in a 10-round bout.

The Hemphill-George fight was an intriguing clash of unbeaten light heavyweights. Hemphill (14-0, 8 knockouts), who resides in New Orleans, Louisiana, defeated Jeyson Minda by unanimous decision in his last bout on January 7. In his previous fight on July 24, the 26-year-old stopped Robert Burwell in round 7.

George (11-0, 7 KOs) last fought in August 2020, knocking out Marcos Escudero in round 9. The knockout win was a rematch of their November 2019 clash, which George won by split-decision.

Opening the ShoBox telecast is an eight round welterweight bout between Paul Kroll (9-0, 6 KOs) of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and Houston’s Marquis Taylor (12-1-1 1 NC, 1 KO).

Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper. He can be reached by email at santio8[email protected] or on Twitter at FSalazarBoxing