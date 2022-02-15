Ricky Hatton weighs up long-awaited grudge match between Amir Khan and Kell Brook

Amir Khan and Kell Brook will finally go head-to-head in a long-overdue grudge match in February. (Photo by Steve Parsons/PA Images via Getty Images)

Former two-weight world champion Ricky Hatton will be an interested spectator when Amir Khan and Kell Brook finally clash in their grudge match on Saturday.

Hatton, who held The Ring, IBF and WBA titles at junior welterweight before a brief foray up at welterweight which yielded the WBA title, feels that Khan-Brook is evenly poised and despite taking place in the twilight of both men’s careers should still prove to be an entertaining fight.

The hugely popular ex-fighter believes Khan (34-5, 21 knockouts), who is ending a two-and-a-half-year hiatus from the ring, has to use make the most of his natural talent to prevail.

“I think he needs to use his best attribute, which has always been his handspeed and speed of feet,” Hatton told The Ring. “He has to box a patient performance. Sometimes, Amir can drawn in. I think, if he gets drawn in, he’s giving Brook the advantage.”

Conversely, Hatton believes Brook (39-3, 27 KOs), who will be fighting for the first time in 15-months, needs to impose himself on Khan and make him uncomfortable.

“Brook has to be very solid in defense, march him down and stay in his face,” said Hatton. “Try to draw Khan into a fight, which has happened in the past.

“Amir is still lightning fast, but not as quick as a few years ago because he’s a little bit older and a little bit slower and is probably more likely to get drawn in.”

Hatton broke down each fighter in 10 key categories:

BEST JAB

Khan: I think Khan would be considered to have the better jab, just simply because of his handspeed.

BEST DEFENSE

Brook: I think Brook is very tidy, very compact, tucks in well, keeps his chin down, doesn’t take as many chances as Amir.

BEST HANDSPEED

Khan: Khan has fast hands; it is one of his best assets.

BEST FOOTWORK

Khan: I would probably say Amir Khan. There’s certain fights where he’s been in trouble and his footwork has got him out of trouble. He’s in and out, he’s very, very fast with his feet. I’d probably say Amir Khan has the slightly better footwork.

SMARTEST

Brook: He’s a good boxer, he’s a good puncher, he can mix it up, he can fight, he can do everything. I think he’s a little bit cleverer, sometimes Amir can get drawn into wars.

STRONGEST

Brook: I think Kell Brook is physically the strongest. Kell Brook boxed our Matthew and sparred a fighter I had at the time European [junior middleweight] champion, Siarhei Rabchanka. They both commented on how physically strong and how hard he hits.

BEST CHIN

Brook: When you see how he had it out with [Gennadiy] Golovkin [up at middleweight], with a broken eye-socket. [I’m] not saying Amir has a fragile chin. But I think most people would probably say Kell has the best chin.

BEST PUNCHER

Brook: I don’t know, about even. As I mentioned, Kell Brook is very heavy-handed, my brother and my fighter said he hit very hard. But with the speed comes the power, with Amir. I wouldn’t like to say but if I was going to say I’d say Kell Brook but not with any degree of confidence.

BEST BOXING SKILLS

Khan: Very hard to say because they have different styles. Amir is very, very quick, uses his feet. Probably Amir, not much in it though.

BEST OVERALL

Very evenly matched, I can’t call it.

Hatton can make a case for either man coming out victorious.

“It’s very, very hard to say, I think they’re both evenly matched,” he said. “I think they’re both at a similar stages of their career’s. It maybe a couple of years later than it should have been. I think it’s toss a coin.

“I think if Amir can stay out of trouble and get to the finish, I think Amir might just tip it on points.”

Khan-Brook will be broadcast live on Sky Box Office in the U.K. and on ESPN+ in the U.S.

