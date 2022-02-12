Unbeaten lightweight William Zepeda to face Luis Viedas on Munguia-Ballard undercard

William Zepeda is emerging as a top fighter in a loaded lightweight division. An impressive win in his next bout will send a message to the 135-pound elite that he is a force to be reckoned with.

Zepeda will face Luis Viedas next Saturday night, Golden Boy Promotions announced Friday afternoon. The 10-round bout will take place at the Plaza Monumental in Tijuana, Mexico and will precede the main event between middleweight contender Jaime Munguia and D’Mitrius Ballard.

Both fights will stream live on DAZN (8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT).

Zepeda (24-0, 22 knockouts), who resides in San Luis Atenco, Mexico, has generated buzz due to an aggressive style that overwhelms the opposition. In his last bout, on November 13, Zepeda stopped John Moralde in four rounds. Prior to that, on July 9, Zepeda forced Hector Tanajara, Jr., who entered the bout unbeaten, to remain on his stool after the sixth round.

The 25-year-old southpaw believes he is on the path towards facing the best fighters in the division, but is not overlooking Viedas.

“I feel very excited to fight in Tijuana, the cradle of boxing,” said Zepeda, who has won his last 14 bouts by knockout. “Fighting in front of Mexican boxing fans that created big legends like Julio Cesar Chavez and Erik ‘El Terrible’ Morales will elevate my profile in front of the Mexican community.

“Very soon, everyone will know my name, ‘Camaron’ Zepeda. I am also proud to represent Golden Boy, my team, and my family. I have come a long way and will show off all the hard work to give all the boxing fans a great show on February 19.”

“William Zepeda is a very exciting fighter to watch,” said Oscar De La Hoya, Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy. “William comes forward. He has power, speed, he is the whole package. Every time I see him, he gets better and better. I know he will deliver a great night of boxing in Tijuana on February 19.”

Viedas (29-11-1, 10 KOs) has won three of his last bouts since losing to Damian Wrzesinski by unanimous decision in November 2020. Prior to that setback, Vedas had won 14 consecutive fights at home between January 2015 and November 2019.

Also fighting on the DAZN stream is unbeaten featherweight Rafael Espinoza (17-0, 14 KOs) of Guadalajara, Mexico. The 27-year-old will square off against Alie Laurel (18-6-1, 11 KOs) of the Philippines in a 10-round bout.

Opening the stream will be an eight-round junior welterweight bout between unbeaten Diego Torres Nunez (13-0, 13 KOs) and Jonathan Escobedo Martinez (8-2-1, 2 KOs). Both fighters reside in the Zapopan area, a suburb of Guadalajara.

In preliminary action, Arely Mucino (30-3-2, 10 KOs) will face Marisol Sanchez (12-9, 5 KOs) of Chiapas, Mexico in a 10-round bout. Mucino, who resides in Monterrey, Mexico, is rated No. 3 by The Ring at 112 pounds.

