Flyweight world titleholder Sunny Edwards signs with Probellum

LONDON, FEBRUARY 9 – Probellum is delighted to announce the promotional signing of IBF flyweight world champion Sunny Edwards.

Undefeated Edwards (17-0, 4 knockout) boasts a proven pedigree at the highest level and captured the world title in April last year when he defeated South Africa’s Moruti Mthalane at York Hall courtesy of a unanimous points decision.

His first defence of the title came at Probellum’s inaugural show at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena, in December, when he produced a brilliant performance to overcome of the challenge of Filipino Jayson Mama in the night’s main event.

Edwards will headline the second night of Probellum Evolution, which takes place at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium on March 18 and 19, when he puts his title on the line against Muhammad Waseem (12-1, 8 knockouts), one of Pakistan’s most talented fighters.

The Edwards family boasts a rich boxing pedigree with Sunny’s older brother, Charlie, a former WBC flyweight champion.

“This is a huge moment in my career and I believe signing for Probellum will help take me on to an even higher level in terms of my all-round performance,” said Sunny.

“Probellum is changing the boxing landscape and providing brilliant opportunities for fighters at all levels. This is a really exciting time to sign, especially given the fact my upcoming title defence against Muhammad Waseem takes place next month.

“Throughout my career, I have shown I possess the ability and work ethic to get to the top. Signing for Probellum will ensure I stay there.”

“Signing Sunny Edwards, an undefeated world champion, sends out a huge statement of intent,” added Richard Schaefer, President of Probellum.

“Sunny’s reputation within boxing speaks for itself. Not only is he a hugely talented fighter, he also boasts a fierce desire to show fight fans around the world that he is the best, which he has done, and will continue to do in the future.

“We are absolutely thrilled to recruit a boxer of Sunny’s calibre, and with his fight against Muhammad Waseem in Dubai just over a month away, we won’t have to wait long to see him showcase his talent to a global audience.”

Edwards’ title defence against Waseem is supported by a potentially pulsating bout between USA’s Regis Prograis (26-1, 22 knockouts) and Ireland’s Tyrone McKenna (22-2-1, 6 knockouts) on the second night of Probellum Evolution.

The opening night features the Middle East’s first-ever all-female title showdown, between France’s Estelle Mossely (9-0, 1 knockout) and Argentina’s Yanina del Carmen Lescano (10-1, 2 knockouts), with Ireland’s Jono Carroll (21-2-1, 5 knockouts) facing Serbia’s Serif Gurdijeljac (21-6, 8 knockouts) in the co-main event.

Olympic medalists Bakhodir Jalolov (9-0, 9 knockouts) and Hovhannes Bachkov (2-0, 1 knockout), who won gold and bronze respectively at the 2020 competition in Tokyo, will also be in action on the opening night. Both men remain undefeated in the professional ranks.

