The Neutral Corner: Episode 300 – Thurman beats Barrios, Bam Rodriguez beats Cuadras

In fight news, it was recently announced that lightweight contender Ryan Garcia (21-0, 19 knockouts) will face Ghana native Emmanuel Tagoe (32-1, 15 KOs) on April 9 in San Antonio, Texas.

On Saturday, February 5, there were three cards of note.

In Cardiff, Wales, Chris Eubank Jr dropped Liam Williams four times, winning a unanimous decision in a 12-round middleweight bout. In Phoenix, Arizona, Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez had a breakthrough performance against former titleholder Carlos Cuadras . Rodriguez, who stepped in to replace Srisaket Sor Rungvisai after he withdrew from the fight due to an illness, beat Cuadras by unanimous decision to claim a vacant 115-pound title.

In Las Vegas, Keith Thurman scored a unanimous decision win over Mario Barrios in a PBC on Fox PPV headliner. Both fighters were coming off losses, and Thurman was returning from 2.5 years out of the ring. Leo Santa Cruz and Luis Nery, both coming off losses as well, scored wins on the undercard.

Saturday, February 12

Matchroom Boxing, DAZN

Alexandra Palace, Muswell Hill, London, UK

Daniel Jacobs vs John Ryder, 12rds, 168 pounds

