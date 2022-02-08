Unbeaten 130-pounder Albert Bell set for action on February 26

Bell on the attack against Mark Barnaldez. Photo by Mikey Williams/ Top Rank

Fringe junior lightweight contender Albert Bell will return to action on February 26, a source has confirmed to The Ring.

The eight-round bout will take place at the Georgia International Convention Center in Atlanta and will stream live on FiteTV. There is no word yet on an opponent, although the source said a fighter is in “the process of being finalized in the next couple of days.”

Bell (19-0, 5 knockouts), who resides in Toledo, Ohio, will be fighting for the first time since defeating Julio Cortez on August 14. The victory was Bell’s last fight under contract with Top Rank, and both sides split amicably.

The source also told The Ring there was interest in a fight between Bell and Chris Colbert, but that didn’t get beyond preliminary discussions. Colbert will now face Roger Gutierrez of Venezuela, also on February 26, in a clash of Ring rated junior lightweights.

The 29-year-old Bell scored a notable victory over Andy Vences, in June 2019, and also has wins over Frank De Alba, Mark Bernaldez and Manuel Rey Rojas.

Super middleweight prospect Money Powell IV is also scheduled to fight on the card. Powell (12-1, 7 KOs), who resides in Fort Mitchell, Alabama, defeated William Langston by split decision in his last bout on February 27. Powell has won his last two bouts since losing by majority decision to Vaughn Alexander in August 2019.

Also fighting on the card are lightweight Roddriccus Livsey (8-1-1, 5 KOs), who resides in Atlanta, and welterweight prospect D’Andre Smith (10-1, 5 KOs) from nearby Decatur.

Other fighters from the area will fight on the undercard in four and six-round bouts.

Francisco A. Salazar can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter @FSalazarBoxing