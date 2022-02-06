Monday, February 07, 2022  |
News

Rene Mark Cuarto decisions Pedro Taduran again, retains IBF strawweight belt

Photo from Cuarto's Facebook
06
Feb
by Ryan Songalia

Rene Mark Cuarto retained the IBF strawweight title on Sunday with a majority decision victory over Pedro Taduran. The bout was stopped in round seven due to an accidental headbutt which produced a serious cut on Taduran. Two judges scored the bout for Cuarto, 66-64 and 65-64, while the third had it even at 65-65

The bout, which took place at the Digos City Gymnasium in Digos City, Philippines, was a rematch of their bout in February of 2021, when Cuarto (20-2, 11 knockouts) defeated Taduran (14-4-1, 11 KOs) by a close, unanimous decision in General Santos City.

Cuarto, who is rated no. 6 by The Ring at 105 pounds, dropped the no. 7 rated Taduran in rounds two and five, but lost two points in the third due to a headbutt.

The 25-year-old Cuarto of Jose Dalman, Zamboanga del Norte, Philippines has now won three straight since being held to a draw in 2019 against Jayson Vayson.

Taduran, who had previously won the belt with a fourth round stoppage of Samuel Salva in 2019, has now been winless since his title-winning fight.

