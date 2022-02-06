Rene Mark Cuarto decisions Pedro Taduran again, retains IBF strawweight belt

Photo from Cuarto's Facebook

Rene Mark Cuarto retained the IBF strawweight title on Sunday with a majority decision victory over Pedro Taduran. The bout was stopped in round seven due to an accidental headbutt which produced a serious cut on Taduran. Two judges scored the bout for Cuarto, 66-64 and 65-64, while the third had it even at 65-65

The bout, which took place at the Digos City Gymnasium in Digos City, Philippines, was a rematch of their bout in February of 2021, when Cuarto (20-2, 11 knockouts) defeated Taduran (14-4-1, 11 KOs) by a close, unanimous decision in General Santos City.

Cuarto, who is rated no. 6 by The Ring at 105 pounds, dropped the no. 7 rated Taduran in rounds two and five, but lost two points in the third due to a headbutt.

The 25-year-old Cuarto of Jose Dalman, Zamboanga del Norte, Philippines has now won three straight since being held to a draw in 2019 against Jayson Vayson.

Taduran, who had previously won the belt with a fourth round stoppage of Samuel Salva in 2019, has now been winless since his title-winning fight.