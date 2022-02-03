Unbeaten Ruben Torres will face Cristian Miño in Ontario, California on Feb. 18

Lightweight/junior welterweight prospect Ruben Torres

Undefeated lightweight Ruben Torres will face Cristian Miño on February 18, Thompson Boxing Promotions announced Wednesday afternoon.

The eight-round bout will take place at the Doubletree Hotel in Ontario, California and will stream live on ThompsonBoxing.com, including their Facebook and YouTube pages (11 p.m. ET/ 8 p.m. PT).

Torres (17-0, 14 knockouts), who resides in the South Central section of Los Angeles, is one of boxing’s top young lightweights. He has also fought and decimated modest opposition of late, having stopped seven of his last eight opponents.

The 24-year-old last fought on December 17, dropping previously-unbeaten Francisco Armenta three times en route to a knockout win in round 4. In his previous fight on August 14, Torres broke down former fringe contender Richard Zamora before ending matters in round 5.

As he continues to impress and make the transition to contender, Torres hopes 2022 will be a breakthrough year where he can face some of the top fighters at 135 pounds.

“I’m happy to be back in the main event for the next Thompson Boxing show,” said Torres, who is trained and managed by Danny Zamora. “I must be tested if I want to become a champion and I know my promoter (Thompson Boxing) will challenge (me) every step of the way.

“Miño is a dangerous fighter because he has a lot of power, but I have complete confidence in myself to be victorious. These are the types of fights I’ve been seeking.”

Miño (20-4-2, 17 KOs), who resides in Buenos Aires, Argentina, also fought on December 17, defeating journeyman Sergio Blanco by unanimous decision. The victory comes on the heels of back-to-back draws against mediocre opposition.

The 25-year-old’s most notable bout took place in December 2018, losing a one-sided decision to former world titleholder Juan Manuel Lopez.

In the co-feature, Issac Zarate will square off against former junior featherweight contender Horacio Garcia in an eight-round featherweight bout. Both squared off in September 2018, with Zarate winning by split-decision.

Zarate (16-5-4, 2 KOs), who resides in San Pedro, California, has not fought since a split-decision draw against Roberto Meza in September 2019. The southpaw Zarate’s most notable bout was a knockout loss to Murodjon Akhmadaliev in November 2018.

Garcia (34-5-1, 25 KOs) has not fought since the loss to Zarate. He has lost three of his last five bouts, including a unanimous decision loss to Carl Frampton in November 2018. Garcia, who resides in Guadalajara, Mexico, also lost by decision to Joseph ‘Jo Jo’ Diaz in December 2016.

Welterweight Louis Lopez (9-1-1, 4 KOs) of nearby Corona will face Las Vegas’ Cristian Dominguez (11-3, 6 KOs) in a six-round bout.

Featherweight Japhethlee Llamido (10-0, 7 KOs) of Norwalk, California will square off against Eric Barrios Santos of San Marcos, California in a six-round bout.

Also fighting in a six-round bout is heavyweight Oscar Torrez (7-0, 4 KOs) of nearby Rialto as he battles Mexico’s Daniel Najera (9-6-1, 4 KOs).

In the opening bout of the Thompson Boxing card, Ivan Zarate (3-0, 1 KO) of San Pedro will face Las Vegas’ Sean Brewer (1-0) in a four-round junior featherweight bout.

Longtime sports commentator Rich Marotta and Ring Magazine editor-in-chief Dougie Fischer will call the action from ringside. Jessica Rosales will serve as on-site reporter and host.

