Frank Warren bids a record $41 million for Tyson Fury-Dillian Whyte

Tyson Fury, the reigning Ring Magazine and WBC heavyweight champion. Photo by Sean Michael Ham / TGB Promotions

It looks like the fifth time was the charm. After being postponed four prior times, Tyson Fury, The Ring Magazine/WBC heavyweight champion, will defend his titles against Dillian Whyte under the banner of Fury co-promoter Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions, which bid a record $41,025,000, outbidding Eddie Hearn’s offer of $32,222,222 in a purse bid held by the WBC on Friday.

Fury (31-0-1, 22 knockouts) will receive 80 percent of the purse, which means he will haul in a career-high $32,820,000, while Whyte (28-2, 19 KOs) will get 20 percent, which translates to a career-high $8,205,000.

“We had an idea of what we were going to bid and we feel Tyson is a worldwide attraction and he’s coming home,” Warren told The Ring. “We’ll announce the venue and the date next week, but it’s worth what we bid and we had a good idea no one would beat that bid. The fight will be on ESPN and we’ll make sure Top Rank will be included.

“It’s been three or four years since Tyson last fought in England (a 10-round victory over Francesco Pianeta in August 2018) and that was a high priority for us. We’re excited and I know Tyson is excited about coming back home.”

Fury, 33, had been pushing to become the undisputed champion in a title clash with IBF/WBA/WBO titleholder Oleksandr Usyk (19-0, 13 KOs). Usyk, however, is stuck with a rematch clause against former titlist Anthony Joshua, who Usyk upset last September. Usyk was looking for Joshua to accept step-aside for an undisputed clash with Fury.

Whyte, 34, fell into this position by winning the “interim” WBC title in blasting out Alexander Povetkin in four rounds during their September 2020 rematch. Whyte had previously been stopped by Povetkin in five, in August 2020.

Fury reached this destination powered by two huge victories over previous WBC titlist Deontay Wilder, stopping him in seven in February 2020 and in 11 in The Ring’s 2021 Fight of the Year in October, which featured five combined knockdowns between the two.

Joseph Santoliquito is an award-winning sportswriter who has been working for Ring Magazine/RingTV.com since October 1997 and is the president of the Boxing Writers Association of America. He can be followed on twitter @JSantoliquito.