Subriel Matias reflects on avenging loss to Petros Ananyan

Subriel Matias (left). Photo by Amanda Westcott/SHOWTIME

Power-punching junior welterweight Subriel Matias stopped Petros Ananyan in nine rounds at the Borgata Hotel Casino, Atlantic City, on Saturday.

The win saw Matias move up one place to No. 4 in The Ring’s 140 pound rankings. He is understandably pleased to have avenged his lone defeat.

“That first fight was why many on my island, which I represent with pride, turned their backs on me but I saw it as another opportunity to vindicate myself,” Matias (18-1, 18 knockouts) told The Ring through Fernando Gaztmabide. “I wanted, like every boxing warrior, to clear up doubts [after] 23 months of waiting for the rematch.

“Nobody knows what happened in that fight and/or during the training. These are things that had to happen. God is faithful and works in mysterious ways and he gave me the opportunity to answer many questions without having to open my mouth but with results.”

The two engaged in a savage back and forth war, though the Puerto Rican was having the better of proceedings when he dropped Ananyan (16-3-2, 7 KOs) with a head snapping left hook in the final seconds of the ninth round. Though his rival was able to make it to his feet, referee Mary Glover had seen enough and stopped the contest. At the time of the stoppage, Matias lead on all three scorecards, 89-81 twice and 88-82.

“That blow, I think it came at a good time,” he said. “Perhaps that blow saved Ananyan from having greater consequences in the fight because I felt in optimal condition, the volume of blows was increasing.”

The 29-year-old made good on a promise to his promoter that he would make a strong statement to the crowded junior welterweight division.

“I wanted to send him to the hospital,” said Matias surprisingly. “It is my mentality as a boxer since [facing] Ananyan in the first fight. [Ananyan] made certain gestures and comments, tried to show off with me. I did not like it and that is why I always wanted that opportunity [to face him in a rematch].”

