Herrera out with COVID, Bañuelos takes his place to face Aguilar on Saturday

Photo by Top Rank/Zanfer

Omar Aguilar will have a new opponent this coming Saturday.

The highly regarded and unbeaten junior welterweight contender was scheduled to take on Argentina’s Williams Andres Herrera at the Siglo XXI Auditorium in Merida, Mexico, on Saturday, but now he will have to face Mexico’s Ricardo Bañuelos, after Herrera tested positive for COVID.

Aguilar (22-0, 21 knockouts) was looking forward to a more serious test against the once-beaten Herrera (10-1, 3 KOs), but he will now have to settle for Bañuelos, a fighter with 17 wins and six losses plus one draw, with only seven stoppages to his credit.

Aguilar, a 22-year-old native of Ensenada, already had accepted Herrera as a late replacement.

“We never underestimate my rivals,” said the young power-puncher in an interview with The Ring earlier in the week. “I can’t say I don’t care, but I’m aware of how I’ve prepared and that’s what gives me confidence.”

Earlier in the card, Miguel Angel Herrera will take on Gohan Rodríguez in a flyweight 8-rounder. Earlier, Néstor López Caballero Jr. Will face Erik “Terrible” Robles Ayala in another eight-rounder in the featherweight division.

Previously, in a portion of the card to be streamed via social media, Zaid Rejón will take on Alfredo “Pelón” Díaz Minjares in a featherweight 8-rounder.