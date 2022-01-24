Masamichi Yabuki-Kenshiro Teraji rematch set for March 19 in Japan

Masamichi Yabuki (right) tags Kenshiro Teraji. Photo by Naoki Fukuda.

News has reached The Ring that WBC junior flyweight titlist Masamichi Yabuki will face Kenshiro Teraji in an eagerly anticipated rematch in Kyoto, Japan, on March 19.

Yabuki, who is rated No. 2 by The Ring at 108 pounds, stunningly upset Teraji to claim the title via 10th-round stoppage in one of the best fights of 2021.

Teraji, who is now rated No. 3, had been due to face his mandatory challenger on September 10. However, he tested positive for COVID-19 in late-August and the fight was postponed. Thankfully the champion made a quick recovery and received a negative test in early September, so the fight was only pushed back 12 days. But it was too soon and Teraji didn’t look himself despite putting up a fantastic effort in defeat.

Yabuki turned professional in 2016. The now 29-year-old lost his fourth outing to future WBO flyweight titlist Junto Nakatani (UD 4), and three wins later he was surprisingly stopped by Seigo Yuri Akui (TKO 1).

After getting back in the win column, Yabuki lost to Daniel Matellon (SD 8), but since then he has won six consecutive fights, claimed the Japanese national title, and his win over Teraji took his record to 13-3 (12 KOs).

Teraji followed his father, Hisashi, into boxing. “Wonder Boy” claimed the WBC title in May 2017, edging Ganigan Lopez (MD 12). The 30-year-old improved immeasurably, notching impressive title defenses against the likes of Lopez (KO 2), Milan Melindo (TKO 7), Jonathan Taconing (TKO 4) and Randy Petalcorin (TKO 4). He made eight defenses in total over a four-year reign and his record is currently 18-1 (10 KOs).

Can Teraji show that the first fight was a blip or does Yabuki have his number?

Questions and/or comments can be sent to Anson at [email protected] and you can follow him on Twitter @AnsonWainwright