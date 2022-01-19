WBC drops five fighters from its rankings for failing to enroll in VADA testing

Photo from MTK Global/Twitter

The WBC Clean Boxing Program just finished a major cleanup.

Five boxers from all over the world have been taken out of the WBC rankings, according to a press release by the Mexico-based sanctioning body, for their alleged failure to enroll in the program’s mandatory VADA-run tests.

“(The) WBC Clean Boxing Program, administered by VADA, has reported to the WBC ratings committee that after multiple attempts to enroll a variety of fighters and after the grace period has lapsed for registration, consequently the following fighters have been taken out of the WBC rankings”, reads the brief statement provided by the organism. “They will have the opportunity to enroll in the program and be considered by the ratings committee.”

Three British fighters made the temporary black list. Cruiserweight Chris Billam-Smith (ranked No. 7), welterweight Connor Benn (No. 5) and bantamweight Lee McGregor (No. 9) are now out of the rankings until further notice.

Junior welterweight Mario Barrios (No. 10) and Mexican featherweight Mauricio Lara (No. 4) complete the list.

VADA (Voluntary Anti-Doping Association) will now have to wait for the fighters to enroll in the program before recommending any changes to the WBC.

It is unclear how this will affect the fighter’s standing in their upcoming bouts.

Mario Barrios faces Keith Thurman on Feb. 5 in what the WBC has called an “eliminator,” failing to clarify whether the winner will be the mandatory challenger for the organism’s titlist Errol Spence Jr.

Mauricio Lara will take on Emilio Sanchez in a non-title bout on March 5.