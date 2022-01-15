Unbeaten lightweight Giovanni Cabrera signs promotional pact with Top Rank

Featherweight Giovanni Cabrera Mioletti. Photo credit: Matt Ferris Photography

Unbeaten Giovanni Cabrera has signed a multi-year promotional deal with Top Rank, it was announced Friday afternoon.

Cabrera, a former 130-pounder who will now compete at lightweight, will face Mexico’s Alejandro Frias in an eight-round bout at the Hard Rock Hotel Casino Tulsa in Tulsa, Oklahoma (ESPN+).

“Giovanni is a legitimate lightweight contender who just needs an opportunity to showcase his talents,” said Top Rank chairman Bob Arum. “He has sparred the top fighters, and with (trainer) Freddie Roach in his corner, I am confident Giovanni will rise to the occasion.”

Cabrera (18-0, 7 knockouts) was an excellent amateur, winning the 2013 Chicago Golden Gloves. He moved to Mexico, where his father was born, and almost qualified for the 2016 Olympic Games before moving back to the United States that same year, when he decided to turn pro.

Prior to signing with Top Rank, the southpaw boxer-puncher fought under promoter Brian Halquist, appearing mostly on fight cards in Tacoma, Washington. One of those bouts took place on a ShoBox card in July 2017, when he defeated fellow unbeaten Luis Porozo of Ecuador.

Cabrera has not fought since defeating Joshuah Hernandez by split decision in October 2019 in his hometown of Chicago. He hopes that fighting under the Top Rank banner will result in more ring activity.

“I’m excited to be signed with Top Rank, the promoter of so many great champions,” said Cabrera, who has sparred the likes of Manny Pacquiao, Gary Russell, Jr., Ray Beltran, and Jose Zepeda. “I have always wanted to sign with Top Rank because of that history. I have great trust in Bob Arum and the entire Top Rank team, and I will prove that I am a world championship contender. I have Freddie Roach in my corner and the skills to reach the top. It’s now or never.”

Cabrera is managed by Steven Feder.

Frias (13-5-2, 6 KOs), who resides in Tepic, Mexico, was knocked out by Australia’s Brock Jarvis in his last bout on October 16. He had only lost once in his previous nine fights.

