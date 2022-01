Weigh-In Results: Joe Smith Jr. vs. Steve Geffrard ready for action in Verona, NY

Joe Smith Jr (L) and Steve Geffrard (R) face-off during the weigh-in for the WBO light heavyweight championship fight at Turning Stone Resort Casino on January 14, 2022 in Verona, New York. (Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images)

by Ring TV Joe Smith Jr. 174.25 pounds vs. Steve Geffrard 173.5 pounds

(Smith’s WBO Light Heavyweight Title — 12 Rounds) Abraham Nova 126.75 pounds vs. William Encarnacion 127 pounds

(Featherweight — 10 Rounds) Omar Rosario 139.25 pounds vs. Raekwon Butler 138.25 pounds

(Junior Welterweight — 6 Rounds) Jahi Tucker 146.75 pounds vs. Akeem Black 145.75 pounds

(Welterweight — 6 Rounds) Troy Isley 156.25 pounds vs. Harry Keenan Cruz-Cubano 156.25 pounds

(Middleweight — 6 Rounds) Lyubomyr Pinchuk 194.5 pounds vs. Jose Mario Flores 197.5 pounds

(Cruiserweight — 8 Rounds)