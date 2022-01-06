Callum Johnson out of Joe Smith title fight with COVID

Light-heavyweight contender Callum Johnson is out of his January 15 WBO title fight with Joe Smith after testing positive for Covid-19.

Johnson and trainer Joe Gallagher were due to fly to New York this weekend ahead of the clash at the Turning Stone Casino in Verona but now promoters Top Rank are looking for a substitue opponent.

Johnson is promoted by Frank Warren and another of Warren’s boxers, Anthony Yarde, is Smith’s mandatory challenger. Provided Smith wins the replacement bout, it’s likely he will fight either Johnson or Yarde.

