Tyler Tomlin-Charlie Serrano set for February 5 in Tennessee

Unbeaten lightweight Tyler Tomlin will face gatekeeper Charlie Serrano on February 5, Lou DiBella announced Tuesday afternoon.

The 10-round bout will take place at the Winfield Dunn Center on the campus of Austin Peay University in Clarksville, Tennessee.

Tomlin (12-0, 8 knockouts) has a significant following throughout Tennessee, where he draws significant crowds to his fights. Four of his last five bouts have taken place in the state with Clarksville roughly a 40-minute drive from his hometown of Ashland City.

In his last bout, on August 28, Tomlin stopped veteran Ira Terry in the fifth round. In his previous outing, Tomlin forced Tyrone Luckey to retire on his stool at the end of the third.

The 22-year-old, who has stopped five of his last seven opponents, is glad Serrano took the fight.

“Credit to my opponent for taking the fight as I had over a dozen other opponents turn me down,” said Tomlin, who is promoted by Lou DiBella. “I know he’s coming to win, but I have other plans. I know what I have to do, and Charlie Serrano is just in the way of my goals for 2022.

“I want to make a statement in this fight with a dominating performance. I have the support of my whole community who has believed in me since I turned pro. I’m hoping to get the recognition of some of the other prospects in my division.”

Serrano (16-6-2, 5 KOs), who resides in Tampa, Florida, has not fought since February 2020, when he lost by knockout to the then-unbeaten Orlando Gonzalez.

His most notable bout took place in July 2013, when he dropped a 12-round unanimous decision to Aalan Martinez in a clash of prospects on a ‘Boxeo Telemundo’ show.

Also on the card, unbeaten middleweight Michael Cook (19-0-1, 11 KOs), of nearby Cordova, is penciled to fight in an eight-round bout.

The card is being promoted by One-One-Six Boxing Promotions in association with DiBella Entertainment.

