Six unbeaten fighters put it all on the line in a ShoBox tripleheader on Jan. 7

Three fights and six unbeaten records on the line.

Showtime kicks off its 2022 coverage with a ShoBox tripleheader headlined by a featherweight clash between Dominican Republic’s Luis Nunez (15-0, 11 KOs) and Puerto Rico’s Carlos Arrieta (14-0, 8 KOs) Friday at Orlando’s Caribe Royale Resort.

Rare is an understatement for this event as it will mark the first time in ShoBox history where a three-bout card features nothing but unbeaten fighters. The bouts accumulate to a combined record of 81-0 with 58 knockouts.

The chief support will feature yet another Dominican as the hard-hitting Starling Castillo (16-0, 12 KOs) takes on Georgian Otar Eranosyan (10-0, 6 KO) in an eight-round fight also contested at lightweight.

In the opening bout of the telecast, knockout artist Edwin De Los Santos (13-0, 12 KO), also from the Dominican Republic, will cross paths with local William Foster III (13-0, 9 KOs) in an eight-round, 130-pound affair.

The 22-year-old Nunez, who started boxing at the age of eight and went on to become an amateur standout, has proven that he can box and punch. Last September, he upset then-unbeaten Jayvon Garnett over 10 rounds on ShoBox.

Arrieta poses a similar record, but his opposition has been less than stellar. “The Chosen One” failed to record a single fight in 2021. And of his three bouts in 2020, one opponent had never won a professional fight, while the other two held a combined record of 15-28.

The 26-year-old Castillo is coming off the most significant victory of his career when he outpointed former three-time title challenger Juan Carlos Burgos last fall. “Pitbull” Eranosyan, 28, who trains out of Miami, chewed up Alejandro “Pork Chop” Guerrero in a one-sided contest last September.

The 22-year-old De Los Santos, a southpaw, will aim for his eighth consecutive knockout when he takes on Foster, 28, who has won three of his last four bouts by KO. However, De Los Santos has been more efficient, as four of his last six opponents have failed to make it out of the first round.

“The Assassin Royale” goes down on Friday night.