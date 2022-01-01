Ring Ratings Update: A December to remember

Gervonta Davis, who had been rated at 130 and 140 pounds, finally got rated at 135 pounds with his hard-fought decision over Isaac Cruz, who advanced in the rankings due to his strong showing. Photo by Ryan Hafey / Premier Boxing Champions

The last two months of 2021 were arguably the best of the year. November, which featured Canelo vs. Plant and Crawford vs. Porter, ended with The Ring lightweight championship changing hands in the magazine’s 2021 Upset of the Year – George Kambosos Jr.’s thrilling decision over Teomfimo Lopez.

The lightweight division remained in the spotlight during the first two weekends of December with Devin Haney, Gervonta Davis and Vasiliy Lomachenko in action vs. Ring-rated opposition.

Haney, The Ring’s No. 3-rated lightweight, retained his WBC belt against Joseph Diaz Jr. (No. 5 at the time) on December 4, Gervonta Davis finally crashed the publication’s lightweight rankings by outpointing Isaac Cruz (No. 9) in a rousing 12-round fight, and Lomachenko (No. 2) worked his usual magic against dangerous former titleholder Richard Commey (No. 4), outpointing the game and gutsy Ghanaian over 12 rounds.

Lightweight wasn’t the only division to experience a shake up. The welterweight top 10 got some new blood after Ring-rated Kudratillo Abdukakhorov was outpointed over 10-rounds by unheralded and unrated Cody Crowley, and British up-and-comer Conor Benn scored a chilling fourth-round KO of veteran Chris Algieri. Crowley replaced Abdukakhorov in the rankings, while the exit of former titleholder Danny Garcia, who was removed for inactivity, paved the way for Benn to enter the top 10.

One of the standouts of December was Artur Beterbiev who remained The Ring’s No. 1-rated light heavyweight with brutal ninth-round KO of Ring-rated Marcus Brown (despite suffering a gruesome gash from a headbutt that bled throughout the WBC/IBF title bout on Dec. 18). Anson Wainwright, one of Beterbiev’s most ardent boosters on the Ratings Panel, suggested the rugged pressure-fighting technician supplant Tyson Fury at the No. 10 spot of the pound-for-pound rankings, a motion that was supported by panelist Michael Montero but overruled by Adam Abramowitz, Tom Gray and Yours Truly.

RING RATINGS UPDATE (covering events from Dec. 4-18):

Pound-for-pound – Naoya Inoue remained at No. 4 following an eighth-round stoppage of unrated Aran Dipaen. Lomachenko remained at No. 9.

Heavyweight – Joseph Parker remained at No. 5 following a rematch decision over gutsy veteran gatekeeper Dereck Chisora. Michael Hunter exited the top 10 after struggling to a 10-round draw against unrated Jerry Forrest. Frank Sanchez (19-0, 13 KOs) entered at No. 10.

“Hunter fought a draw with Jerry Forrest that he could have lost,” noted Wainwright. “We debated this before, but I think now is the time for Huner to exit the top 10. I would bring in Frank Sanchez at No. 10. His win over Efe Ajagba is better than any I can think of among the guys on the cusp.”

Light heavyweight – Beterbiev remained at No. 1. Dmitry Bivol remained at No. 2 after thoroughly outpointing unrated Umar Salamov. Lyndon Arthur exited the rankings following a fourth-round rematch stoppage loss to Anthony Yarde, who re-entered at No. 9. Browne (previously ranked at No. 5) dropped to No. 7. Eleider Alvarez (previously at No. 4) exited due to inactivity. Maxim Vlasov, Gilberto Ramirez and Callum Smith advanced to Nos. 4, 5 and 6. Yarde and Joshua Buatsi advanced to Nos. 8 and 9. European champ Mathieu Bauderlique (21-1, 12 KOs) entered at No. 10.

“Browne was good during the early rounds, until Beterbiev figured him out, so I am good with Anson’s placement of Browne,” commented panelist Martin Mulcaehy. “I thought Vlasov beat Smith, or else I would argue for Zurdo Ramirez to be ahead of Vlasov (ha ha). I am not really for Mathieu Bauderlique entering the top 10 (I just do not see him as one), but there are a lot of old boxers in this division that do not deserve (their ranking) either. This is the definition of entering through attrition.”

Super middleweight – Daniel Jacobs, who was at No. 7, exited due to inactivity. Everyone rated behind Jacobs advanced one spot. Fedor Chudinov, Christian Mbilli (who recently scored a decision over Ronald Ellis) and Carlos Gongora moved to Nos. 7, 8 and 9. Zach Parker debuted at No. 10. Gongora then exited the rankings after being upset by Lerrone Richards, who entered at No. 10.

“I know Gongora was rated in our top 10, but I have zero problem saying David Morrell would be my pick over Lerrone Richards here,” said Mulcahey. “Yes, Richards beat a top 10 guy, but Morrell is just more complete and his win over Lennox Allen is nearly on par with that Gongora victory for Richards IMO. OK, maybe I am going with style over substance picking Morrell over Richards but I believe it can be argued. I would not be against dropping Zach Parker to bring in both.”

Abramowitz countered: “I don’t think Morrell has the opponents yet, but the talent is still there. Richards has the best win.”

Middleweight – Carlos Adames entered at No. 8 after scoring a 10-round decision over Sergiy Derevyanchenko, who dropped to No. 9.

Junior middleweight – Adames exited the rankings to campaign at middleweight. Sebastian Fundora advanced to No. 6 following his decision over Sergio Garcia, who exited the rankings. Israel Madrimov re-entered the rankings at No. 10 and then advanced to No. 9 after a nine-round stoppage of Michel Soro. Liam Smith re-entered at No. 10.

“Madrimov’s stoppage was controversial but he looked to be on his way to the win before the after-the-bell stoppage,” noted Wainwright.

Welterweight – Garcia and Abdukakhorov exited. Benn entered at No. 9. Crowley entered at No. 10.

“Impressive win for Benn and you could literally see marked improvements in his game,” remarked Gray. “It’s nice to see him get credit for that and I’ll support (his entry into the rankings) as well as Crowley’s entry.

Junior welterweight – Davis exited after defending his secondary 135-pound title against Cruz and then dropping his secondary 140-pound title. Jose Pedraza re-enters at No. 10. Shohjahon Ergashev remains at No. 9 after a first-round blowout of unrated Aekkawee Kaewmanee.

“Montana Love stopped Carlos Diaz in three rounds and keeps himself in the hunt for a bigger fight in 2022 in a stacked division,” Wainwright mentioned.

Lightweight – Lomachenko remained at No. 2. Haney remained at No. 3. Davis entered at No. 4. Cruz advanced to No. 6. Diaz dropped to No. 7. Commey dropped to No. 9.

Wainwright suggested moving Lomachenko ahead of Lopez, but the majority of the panel was ultimately against it following a healthy debate.

Junior lightweight – Shavkatzhon Rakhimov remained at No. 4 following a second-round stoppage of unrated Sardor Muzaffarov.

“Lamont Roach won a 10-round unanimous decision over Rene Alvarado,” Wainwright mentioned. “Roach is in the 11-15 range.”

Added Mulcahey: “Roach is boxing his way back into top-10 consideration, I like his all around game but he still needs a bigger win to enter.”

Junior featherweight – Hiroaki Teshigawara exited the rankings after being blasted out in two rounds by Marlon Tapales, who entered at No. 9.

Bantamweight – Naoya Inoue remained champion. Nonito Donaire remained at No. 1 after scoring a four-round KO of unbeaten up-and-comer Reymart Gaballo.

Junior bantamweight – Donnie Nietes remained at No. 8 following a draw with former two-time title challenger Norbelto Jimenez.

“For my money, Nietes won many of the rounds,” remarked Wainwright.

Flyweight – Sunny Edwards advanced at No. 3 following a 12-round decision over unbeaten up-and-comer Jayson Mama. Ricardo Sandoval advanced one spot to No. 5 following a seventh-round stoppage of well-traveled former four-time title challenger Carlos Buitrago.

Strawweight – Knockout CP Freshmart remained at No. 1 following a fifth-round TKO of unrated recent title challenger Robert Paradero. Masataka Taniguchi advanced to No. 4 following an 11th-round stoppage of Wilfredo Mendez, who dropped to No. 6.

