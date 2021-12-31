Kazuto Ioka outpoints Ryoji Fukunaga to retain WBO junior bantamweight title

Photo by Naoki Fukuda

It wasn’t the unification showdown Kazuto Ioka had in mind, but the Japanese star still managed to entertain his country’s fans on New Year’s Eve.

Ioka (28-2, 15 knockouts) turned in his fourth successful defense of the WBO junior bantamweight title, outpointing his compatriot Ryoji Fukunaga (15-5, 14 KOs) by unanimous decision at the Ota-City Gymnasium in Tokyo, Japan.

The scores were 115-113 and 116-112 on two cards, reflecting a closer bout than the late replacement and lower profile of Fukunaga would suggest, with the third card reading 118-110. It was Ioka’s tenth straight year fighting on New Year’s Eve, which has become a major day for boxing action in Japan.

Fukunaga snaps a five fight winning streak with the defeat, which was his first since suffering back to back decision losses in 2018.

Fukunaga came in on short notice to replace IBF junior bantamweight titleholder Jerwin Ancajas, who was unable to make the trip after Japan shut its borders to stem the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant. The southpaw appeared intent on making the most of his opportunity, taking the initiative early on as Ioka waited and got a look at his new opportunity.

Fukunaga connected with a straight left, followed by an uppercut and more lefts with a minute remaining in the second round. The result was Ioka waking up and beginning his offense, starting with a series of body shots to close the round.

Ioka began to take the lead in the fifth, potshotting Fukunaga with his quicker hands and landing counters when Fukunaga attempted to answer back. Ioka put more hurt on Fukunaga in the seventh, landing counter lefts that stunned Fukunaga and asserted that Ioka was the boss in the ring.

That pattern held, with Ioka connecting with the more consequential blows and Fukunaga appearing busier but less effective.

A showdown with Ancajas would likely be rescheduled for May, the Philippine Daily Inquirer reported this week, though Ancajas would first have to get past Argentinian Fernando Martinez in February.

Ioka, who is Japan’s only male boxer to ever win titles in four divisions, is rated the no. 3 contender at 115 pounds by The Ring.