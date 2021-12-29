The Ring Awards 2021 – Trainer of the Year: Eddy Reynoso

For much of the 2010s, Eddy Reynoso was only known to U.S. media and fans as Canelo Alvarez’s co-trainer (along with his father, Chepo Reynoso). Eddy took the reins as Alvarez’s head trainer by the middle of the decade, but it would still be years before he received any credit for the Mexican star’s steady evolution into an elite boxer.

It wasn’t until the end of the decade, when Reynoso took on other notable fighters, including featherweight titleholder Oscar Valdez, flyweight beltholder Julio Cesar Martinez and lightweight up-and-comer Ryan Garcia, that the young veteran – still in his early 40s – was recognized as a top trainer. He earned The Ring’s 2019 Trainer of the Year award and continued to build his “No Boxing No Life” stable in 2020 by adding two heavyweight hopefuls, prospect Frank Sanchez and former unified titleholder Andy Ruiz, to the roster.

At the close of 2020, Reynoso was confident enough in his fighters and his ability as a trainer to tell the media that his team was poised for a banner 2021. However, with the exception of Alvarez, the jury was out on whether his newer recruits could live up to his ambitions.

Well, all of Reynoso’s fighters are now players in their respective divisions. Alvarez became the first undisputed super middleweight champ in boxing history. Valdez is the WBC junior lightweight titleholder. Martinez is the WBC flyweight titleholder. Garcia scored a career-best win by halting former Olympic champ Luke Campbell. And both Sanchez and Ruiz posted wins in 2021. These recent victories fulfilled Reynoso’s prophecy of a banner 2021 and clinched his second Ring Magazine Trainer of the Year award.

“This is something that every coach dreams of, something very important for my career,” Reynoso told The Ring. “I thank God and all the boxers I work with for always being in my corner and helping me achieve this dream. As a Mexican, I’m proud to be the first to win two Ring Magazine Trainer of the Year awards.

“This year, the victories were extra special. I will never forget what my fighters achieved in 2021, because some were underdogs, others were in bouts where everything was at stake.

“My goal for 2022 is to win Trainer of the Year again. I have no limits. I love my job and I have the best boxers. I don’t need anything else to be able to achieve it, only my health…” (The full story, written by Doug Fischer, will appear in the March 2022 issue of The Ring.)

Runners Up:

Sugar Hill

Shane McGuigan

Ben Davison

Anatoly Lomachenko