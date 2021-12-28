Amilcar Vidal risks his unbeaten record in Argentina on Wednesday

Amilcar Vidal (right) in action against Zach Prieto. Photo by Dave Mandel/ Showtime

Unbeaten middleweight Amilcar Vidal will face Martin Bulacio Wednesday night in a rematch, promoter Sampson Lewkowicz confirmed to The Ring on Monday afternoon.

The 10-round bout will take place at the Polideportivo Municipal Roberto De Vincenzo in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The 10-round bout will headline a four-bout telecast that will air live on TyC (7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT).

Vidal (13-0, 10 knockouts), who is originally from Montevideo, Uruguay and now lives and trains in Coachella, California, last fought on July 17, defeating Immanuwel Aleem by majority decision. The win over Aleem took place about eight months after Vidal knocked out Edward Ortiz in round 2 of a clash between unbeaten prospects.

The 25-year-old made his United States debut on a ShoBox telecast in November 2019, dropping Zach Prieto twice en route to a knockout win in the opening round.

Vidal will face Bulacio in a rematch from their clash in May of that year, which also took place in Buenos Aires. Vidal stopped the 32-year-old in round 8 in a bout Vidal described as his most difficult as a pro thus far.

Even as Vidal has had impressive outings in recent fights, he will be fighting with a heavy heart Wednesday night. Vidal will not have the services of his father-trainer, Amilcar, Sr., who died suddenly about a month after the win over Aleem.

Lewkowicz understood Vidal’s close relationship with his father, allowing him time to mourn. He felt Amilcar fighting close to home was the first step in moving on with his career.

“He was not mentally ready to fight again in the United States,” Lewkowicz told The Ring Monday. “After the loss of his father, Amilcar was not ready for the ‘Big Leagues’ of boxing, for now. I wanted to have Amilcar fight in Buenos Aires. Bulacio was his toughest opponent as a pro. This is a stay-busy fight for Amilcar and for him to gain confidence before we can have him fight again in the United States.”

Should Vidal come out victorious over Bulacio, Lewkowicz said Vidal could fight again in the United States in April or May.

Bulacio (10-4, 7 KOs), who resides in Sacanta, Argentina, did not fight for over two years after the loss to Vidal. In his only fight since, Bulacio defeated journeyman Fernando Bataglia by unanimous decision on September 4.

Two other fighters promoted by Lewkowicz will also see action Wedneday night.

Junior middleweight Guido Schramm, who is originally from Buenos Aires and now resides in Los Angeles, will square off against Nicholas Veron (8-6-1, 3 KOs) in a 10-round bout. Schramm defeated Nikoloz Sekhniashvili by unanimous decision in his last bout on August 3.

Hector Sosa (12-0, 8 KOs), who also resides in Buenos Aires, will face Carlos Sardinez (16-5, 2 KOs) in an eight-round junior featherweight bout.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter at FSalazarBoxing