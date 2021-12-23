Luis Alberto Lopez re-signs with Top Rank, eyes world title shot in 2022

Lopez (right) against Gabriel Flores. Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images

Featherweight contender Luis Alberto Lopez has signed a multi-year promotional contract with Top Rank, it was announced Thursday afternoon.

Lopez (24-2, 13 knockouts), who resides in Mexicali, Mexico, became the mandatory challenger to face IBF titleholder Kiko Martinez on Dec. 3 by dropping Isaac Lowe three times en route to a seventh-round knockout.

The win over Lowe took place less than three months after Lopez battered unbeaten prospect Gabriel Flores Jr. to a one-sided decision victory. The 28-year-old also has wins over Andy Vences and Cristian Baez.

Lopez has won his last seven bouts since losing by unanimous decision to former world title challenger Ruben Villa in May 2019.

“There are few more entertaining warriors in boxing than Luis Alberto Lopez, and he earned a new promotional contract and a shot at the (world) title with a sensational year,” said Top Rank chairman Bob Arum.

Lopez hopes to land a world title shot against Martinez in the first half of 2022.

“I am thankful to Bob Arum, (matchmaker) Brad Goodman, and everyone at Top Rank,” said Lopez, who began his career in November 2015. “2022 is the year I achieve my dream of becoming a world champion. Kiko Martinez is a great champion, but he is the man standing in my way.

“Next year, I will bring that IBF title home to Mexicali.”

Of Lopez’s 26 fights as a pro, 17 have taken place in Mexicali.

